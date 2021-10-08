The Chicago Blackhawks lost another young defenseman Friday when the team announced Caleb Jones has a sprained left wrist and is expected to miss approximately six weeks. The 24-year-old Jones, the younger brother of Chicago defenseman Seth Jones , was acquired in a July trade with Edmonton that moved Duncan Keith to the Oilers. The Blackhawks said Wednesday that defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk will be out for two to four weeks with a sprained right ankle. The 24-year-old Kalynuk made his NHL debut in March and finished with four goals and five assists in 21 games.

Choosing loyalty over the chance to be an unrestricted free agent next summer and play somewhere else, Aleksander Barkov has agreed to an eight-year extension with the Panthers, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth $80 million, with a $10 million average cap value, two people with direct knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press on Friday. They spoke on of anonymity because financial terms were not announced. “All In,” read the sign displayed aside Barkov at a news conference, where the signing of the player who won last season’s Selke Trophy, given to the NHL’s best defensive forward, and finished sixth in balloting for the Hart Trophy — the league’s MVP — was announced. “I’m really happy to stay here for a long time,” Barkov said. “Now the work starts again.” The majority of the deal will be paid to Barkov in the form of a signing bonus, according to one of the people who spoke with AP. Structuring the deal that way was a win-win for both Barkov and the Panthers; for the player, it has certain tax advantages, and for the team, it allows future flexibility for other deals.

GOLF

Phil Mickelson, Matt Gogel have lead at Furyk & Friends

Phil Mickelson shot a 6-under 66 for a share of the first-round lead with Matt Gogel in the PGA Tour Champions’ Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational. Trying to win for the third time in four career starts on the 50-and-over tour, Mickelson had seven birdies and a bogey at Donald Ross-designed Timuquana Country Club in the round interrupted by a rain delay. Mickelson played the front nine in 5-under 31 and added birdies on the two back-nine par 5s before dropping a shot on the par-4 18th.

Jon Rahm lashes out at fans at Spanish Open

The big crowds following Jon Rahm in his return to Spain are starting to bother the world’s top-ranked golfer. Rahm couldn’t hide his frustration with some of the fans after a lackluster second round at the Spanish Open, when he carded a 4-under 67 to stay one shot behind leader Wil Besseling going into the weekend at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Rahm expressed his frustration on the course after phone cameras went off in the middle of his swing off the tee on the 18th hole. After his shot hooked badly behind the packed grandstands near the green, he kept saying to himself, “In every tee, in every tee ...”

SOCCER

US team leaves three off Panama trip

Midfielder Weston McKennie, goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defender Antonee Robinson were left behind when the United States traveled to Panama for a World Cup qualifier. McKennie has a sore right quadriceps after playing 90 minutes in the 2-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday night. An MRI was negative. Steffen plays for Manchester City and Robinson for Fulham, and they would have had to quarantine when returning to Britain next week because Panama is on the U.K.’s red list of nations with high rates of COVID-19. The three players will head to Columbus, Ohio, where the US team arrives Monday, a day after the game in Central America.

Croatia and Russia win qualifying games

Croatia and Russia stayed level at the top of Europe Group J in World Cup qualifying after the Croatians beat Cyprus 3-0 and Russia edged Slovakia 1-0. Croatia and Russia are level on 16 points, though Russia’s latest win was not as straightforward as Croatia’s. The group winner qualifies for the World Cup automatically and the second-placed team has another chance in the playoffs. Beating Slovakia was a measure of revenge for Russia after losing to Slovakia 2-1 in March. Slovenia climbed up to third with a 4-0 win over Malta with two goals from Josip Ilicic ... Davy Klaassen scored the only goal as the Netherlands beat Latvia 1-0 to solidify its position at the top of Europe Group G in World Cup qualifying as Turkey and Norway played out a 1-1 in Istanbul. Montenegro beat Gibraltar 3-0 in the day’s other Group G match. The Netherlands takes on Gibraltar on Monday in Rotterdam, while Norway hosts Montenegro, and Turkey plays Latvia in Riga ... Riyad Mahrez scored twice as African champion Algeria romped to a 6-1 win over Niger to return to winning ways in World Cup qualifying. Egypt took top spot in its group from Libya by edging their encounter 1-0.

MISCELLANY

LSU to end vaccination proof at Tiger Stadium

Citing the state’s sharp declines in COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations, Louisiana State University announced it will no longer require proof of coronavirus vaccinations or negative tests to enter Tiger Stadium for football games. The change will start with LSU’s next home game, Oct. 16 against Florida. While the vaccination and testing requirements are ending, fans still will have to wear masks in any indoor areas of the stadium as required under Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide mask mandate ... Women will race aboard foiling 50-foot catamarans in the SailGP global league for the first time starting this weekend at the Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cádiz. Each of the eight teams will have a woman racing in the sixth sailor position behind the driver as part of SailGP’s Women’s Pathway Program, introduced to provide women with the experience needed to sail the high-performance catamarans.