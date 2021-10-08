Belony put the ball where only Brennan Shapiro could get it above two Bengal defenders in the end zone with 2:17 to go in the third. The 2-point run in by Polanco made it 30-16 Latin Academy.

The Bengals (2-3) actually scored first on a big play, led by as many as 10 points, and fought back late to cut it to a one-possession game with 6:24 to go. But the 24-0 run, which featured touchdown passes of 38 and 14 yards from Bailey Belony and a 43-yard touchdown run by Xavier Polanco, was too much for Brighton to overcome.

Latin Academy scored 24 unanswered points and held on to win, 30-22, when time ran out on Brighton’s last-hope drive in a Boston City League North Division game Friday afternoon at White Stadium.

Brighton answered on Sahmir Morales’s 17-yard touchdown strike to Yariel Ortiz with 6:24 to go in the fourth, but failed on the 2-point conversion and trailed by eight.

A touchdown reception by Yariel Ortiz (left) kept Brighton in the game in the fourth quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Latin Academy (4-0) was in a good position to score again with very little time left on the clock, but fumbled the ball on Brighton’s 1-yard line with 57.1 ticks remaining and Jathan Greene of the Bengals recovered. It wouldn’t cost the Dragons the game though, as Brighton only got to its 33 before time ran out.

“Mentally I feel like we knew what we had to do,” Belony said of coming back from down 16-6. “We knew we had to fight. And we did that. That’s why we won this game.”

Morales connected on a 51-yard touchdown pass to Ortiz that put Brighton up 16-6 just 1:10 into the second. Things were looking good for the Bengals as they then forced back-to-back turnovers on downs. But an unsportsmanlike conduct call and a bad punt combined to give Latin Academy great field position to start a drive at the Brighton 40. That led to the 38-yard touchdown pass from Belony to Lucas Rodriguez that cut Latin’s deficit to 16-14 with 1:30 to go before the half.

The Dragons had 427 rushing yards in their last game, but Brighton did a great job shutting down the run game early. Malcolm Chrispin got going later and finished with 111 rushing yards for Latin Academy, and Polanco added 61.

“It’s not that our run game wasn’t working,” Belony said. “We just had to mentally check in. Once we did that. our run game was working. Passing-wise, we’ve never had no problem passing, but we did have to adjust the game a little bit. I had to get back more, give myself more time.”

Morales threw for 154 yards in defeat, 119 of those going to Ortiz.