Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan — Augustyn’s second-place time of 18:59.3 paced the Shamrocks, who led all schools with 37 points in the Bay State Invitational’s “Red” 5K race last Saturday.

Samantha Seabury, Wakefield — The Warriors senior placed first in the Bay State Invitational’s “Red” 5K race with a blistering 18:49.9 time.

Macey Shriner, Plymouth North — The freshman standout finished third in the “Green” 5K race (19:21.4) at the Bay State Invitational, then placed first overall (19:10 2.85-mile time) in Tuesday’s dual meet against Patriot League powerhouse Marshfield.