Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan — Augustyn’s second-place time of 18:59.3 paced the Shamrocks, who led all schools with 37 points in the Bay State Invitational’s “Red” 5K race last Saturday.
Samantha Seabury, Wakefield — The Warriors senior placed first in the Bay State Invitational’s “Red” 5K race with a blistering 18:49.9 time.
Macey Shriner, Plymouth North — The freshman standout finished third in the “Green” 5K race (19:21.4) at the Bay State Invitational, then placed first overall (19:10 2.85-mile time) in Tuesday’s dual meet against Patriot League powerhouse Marshfield.
Christopher Sullivan, Catholic Memorial — The senior Globe All-Scholastic honorable mention threw down a 15:56 at the Bay State Invitational last Saturday, good enough for second in the Large School race, the third-fastest time run at the Wrentham Developmental Center so far this year.
Charlie Tuttle, St. John’s Prep — It was another big performance for the senior Globe All-Scholastic, who placed third in the Large School race at the Bay State Invitational in 15:57.
Tyler Tubman, Newton North — The junior Globe All-Star started off his week last Wednesday by taking first overall in a dual meet win vs. Wellesley, before placing fourth in the Large School race at Bay State Invitational in 16:04.
