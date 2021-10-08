The Red Sox piled up 20 hits, including five home runs, on five Tampa Bay pitchers, storming back from an early three-run deficit for a 14-6 victory that evened the best-of-five series at one game each.

No worries. They had plenty more to come.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One inning into Friday’s Game 2 of the AL Division Series at Tropicana Field, Chris Sale had allowed five runs, and the early optimism delivered by the Red Sox lineup felt long gone.

The 20 hits were the third-most in Boston’s postseason history, trailing only two Fenway games from 1999: Their 23-7 victory in Game 4 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland (24), and their 13-1 win over the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS (21).

Fenway Park hosts the next two games, scheduled for Sunday and Marathon Monday. Nate Eovaldi will oppose righty Drew Rasmussen in Game 3.

Kiké Hernández finished 5 for 6 with three RBIs, including a game-tying solo homer in the fifth. J.D. Martinez, playing for the first time since missing two games with a sprained ankle, went 4 for 5 and delivered the go-ahead homer four batters after Hernández. Alex Verdugo (3 for 5), Xander Bogaerts (3 for 5), and Rafael Devers (1 for 4) had the other homers, with Christian Vázquez also going 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs.

The first three innings of the game featured nine runs on 11 hits, three of them home runs. It was a disaster for both starting pitchers, in particular Sale.

Five of the first six batters reached on Tampa Bay rookie righthander Shane Baz in the first inning as the Sox took a 2-0 lead.

Kyle Schwarber walked, went to third on a double down the left-field line by Hernández, and scored on a single by Bogaerts. Verdugo followed with a single to center that scored Hernández.

Martinez’s soft single to right field loaded the bases as Bogaerts was held by third base coach Carlos Febles. Hunter Renfroe had a chance to do further damage, but grounded into a double play.

Sale took the mound, and the lead vanished quickly.

Rays Game 1 hero Randy Arozarena led off with a single into left, and Wander Franco grounded a single into right. With one out, Sale pitched around Nelson Cruz for a walk.

The Rays made him pay. Yandy Diaz singled to right to drive in Arozarena, and Jordan Luplow drilled an 0-2 fastball into the left field bleachers for a grand slam.

That Sale threw an 0-2 fastball to Luplow, as opposed to a slider or changeup, was stunning and speaks to the lack of confidence in his secondary pitches. It was the first slam allowed by Sale since 2015, his next-to-last year with the White Sox.

Sale got out of the inning from there, but didn’t come back out for the second as Houck took over. The one-inning start matched the shortest of his career. (The other, on Sept. 11, 2018, was planned for one inning as Sale was returning from a shoulder injury.)

Sale has allowed 10 runs on 12 hits over 8⅔ innings his last three games. His comeback from Tommy John surgery, smooth for seven starts, has hit a wall.

With Houck holding the Rays down, the Sox put together their comeback.

Bogaerts homered in the third inning to knock Baz out of the game. Collin McHugh came on, and his fifth pitch was driven out to right by Verdugo.

Hernández homered to left field leading off the fifth inning to tie the game. Rafael Devers drew a walk and Matt Wisler replaced McHugh.

Bogaerts singled to set up Martinez. He fell behind 0-2, took two sliders off the plate, then drove a hanger over the wall in center to give the Sox an 8-5 lead. It was Martinez’s seventh postseason home run, the fourth with the Sox.

Ji-Man Choi homered for Tampa Bay in the sixth, but the Sox built the lead back up to three runs in the seventh on a two-out single by Vázquez, then to 11-6 in the eighth when Hernández doubled for the third time and Devers homered to center off Michael Wacha.

The Sox added three more in the ninth, Hernández delivering a two-RBI single for his fifth hit. With an eight-run lead, Cora gave the ninth to Matt Barnes, who loaded the bases on a single and two walks, but got a ground ball to end it.