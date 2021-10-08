This year, there will be two iterations of the tournament, with the first one held Friday at the DCU Center in Worcester, with Boston College, Northeastern, Quinnipiac, and host Holy Cross competing. It’s the first time the tournament will be played in Massachusetts since Boston University hosted in 2008.

The event, now in its 25th year, typically features four teams from different conferences. But with schools sticking with a conference-only schedule during the pandemic, last year’s edition was postponed.

In another sign that things are returning to normal for men’s college hockey, the Ice Breaker Tournament returns after a one-year hiatus.

A second tournament will be held the following weekend hosted by Minnesota-Duluth, with Providence competing in a field with Minnesota State and Michigan.

Northeastern already has a game under its belt, a 4-0 win over Bentley. BC, Quinnipiac, and Holy Cross will be opening their seasons, although all three did play an exhibition game last weekend.

It will mark the first game behind the bench for new Holy Cross coach Bill Riga, who takes over the program after serving as an assistant at Quinnipiac.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played on the campus of Holy Cross, but was moved to the DCU Center after a delay in video board installations inside the Hart Center Rink and Arena due to COVID-19-related supply chain setbacks.

The players and coaches don’t seem to mind the change of venue.

“I think it’s a great experience for all of our guys to play in, because when you play hopefully in the bigger games moving on throughout the year, you have that experience,” said Northeastern coach Jerry Keefe.

The action begins Friday at 4:30 p.m. with a top 10 matchup between No. 6 BC and and No. 9 Quinnipiac. Northeastern, ranked 18th, will face the Crusaders in the nightcap. On Saturday, it will be Northeastern and Quinnipiac in the opener, followed by BC taking on Holy Cross. Tickets are still available for both nights. Friday’s games will air on NESN+, which will also carry the early game on Saturday. BC-Holy Cross will air on NESN.

