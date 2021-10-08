Correa hit a two-run double during Houston’s five-run seventh inning, and the Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 9-4 on Friday for a 2-0 lead in their American League Division Series.

That’s why they are so tough to beat in the playoffs.

Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros are relentless at the plate and in the field.

Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs as the Astros moved within one win of their fifth straight appearance in the ALCS. Alex Bregman had two hits and scored twice, and Jose Altuve made a couple of big plays.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Sunday night in Chicago.

The Astros grabbed the lead for good on Yordan Alvarez’s tiebreaking RBI single off Aaron Bummer (0-1) with one out in the seventh. Craig Kimbrel then took over and retired Yuli Gurriel before Correa’s drive to right sailed just past a sprinting Leury García.

Correa screamed and gestured to the crowd to yell with him as he reached second. The star shortstop is eligible for free agency after this season, and it’s going to be quite costly for the AL West champion Astros to keep him.

Tucker then punctuated the inning with a two-run shot into the seats in left, lifting Houston to a 9-4 lead.

MLB Network broadcaster Jim Kaat apologized during Friday’s ALDS game between the Astros and White Sox after saying teams should try to “get a 40-acre field full of” players who look like Chicago infielder Yoán Moncada.

Kaat, a former All-Star pitcher and longtime commentator for the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins, made the remark in the first inning of Game 2 in response to a comment from broadcaster Buck Showalter about Moncada, who is Cuban.

“After the first time I saw him in the big leagues, I looked around the dugout, like, ‘Do we have one of those?’” said Showalter, who opposed Moncada while managing the Baltimore Orioles.

Kaat replied: “Get a 40-acre field full of them,” a remark that reminded some viewers of the unfilled promise by the US government that freed slaves would receive 40 acres and a mule following the Civil War.

The 82-year-old Kaat apologized during the fifth inning.

“Earlier in the game when Yoán Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark,” he said. “And I’m sorry for that.”

Injury will prevent Suter from pitching for Brewers in NLDS

Brewers lefthander Brent Suter will sit out the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves with a right oblique strain, another setback for a bullpen already missing setup man Devin Williams.

Milwaukee’s bullpen depth has been a concern since Williams punched a wall and broke his throwing hand the night the Brewers clinched the NL Central title.

Williams went 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 54 innings. Suter was 12-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 73 1/3 innings and pitched twice during a weekend series at Los Angeles that closed the regular season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said the oblique started bothering Suter on Sunday.

“It’s not ready yet,” Counsell said. “We’re confident it would be ready if we get to the next round, but he needs a little bit more time.”

Giants’ Johnny Cueto not on NL Division Series roster

Johnny Cueto is not on the San Francisco Giants’ roster for the NLDS as manager Gabe Kapler went with his established bullpen after the righthander missed time through the season with elbow troubles.

San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt is sidelined by a broken left thumb that he hopes will heal in time for a return in the NLCS should the Giants advance.

Cueto went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA over 22 outings and 21 starts, making the first relief appearance of his career Sept. 30 against Arizona.

The Dodgers are carrying 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-five series beginning Friday night at Oracle Park between 107-win NL West champion San Francisco and defending World Series champion Los Angeles, which won 106 games for baseball’s second best record.

Dodgers 41-year-old designated hitter and first baseman Albert Pujols is set to make his first playoff appearance since 2014 with the Angels. He was not in the starting lineup for Friday’s opener.