The Hawks went back to the same play on third down and Carter tried to break into his slant, but Mansfield cornerback Jared Fraone jammed him at the line, so Carter adjusted.

With Milford trailing, 24-21, in overtime on the road at Mansfield and with 9 yards to go for a winning touchdown, the sophomore lined up as the lone receiver to the right of quarterback Evan Cornelius. On second down he ran a quick slant to the inside, but Cornelius looked to his left and threw incomplete toward Grant Scudo.

MANSFIELD —Sophomore Damien Carter certainly didn’t think the ball was coming his way.

“I just went out for the fade,” Carter said. “I was getting held pretty bad and I didn’t think I’d get a chance of getting the ball.”

Despite Fraone draped all over him and James Fichera shading to that side, Cornelius ripped a pass to Carter, who snagged the ball with most of his body out of bounds, but his left foot landed inside the line and 15th-ranked Milford celebrated a 27-24 win over the No. 11 Hornets in a key Kelley-Rex Division battle in the Hockomock League.

“I was nervous and was hoping I caught the ball,” Carter admitted. “It was pretty exciting.”

“When I saw him coming off the line, I thought the guy had him in a bear hug over there,” said coach Dale Olson. “No one is going to call a penalty right there. Damien … is a tremendous athlete.”

Milford (5-0, 2-0) now joins Franklin (5-0, 2-0) as the two undefeated teams remaining in the Hockomock. The Panthers, who beat Taunton on Friday, knocked off Mansfield (3-2, 0-2), which has won three consecutive league titles, 28-10 last week. Mansfield hadn’t lost at home since Week 2 of the 2018 season.

“I hope people believe now that Milford is for real,” said Olson. “We knew coming into this year that we had some young, talented kids. I’ll tell you this, if we’re not a top 6-8 team in the state, I don’t know who is.”

In a game where the momentum pendulum swung wildly between the two sidelines, Milford jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, then went five straight possessions without a first down as Mansfield scored 21 unanswered points.

“We go up 14-0 on them and they start to double Isaiah,” Olson said, referring to junior Isaiah Pantalone, who caught four balls for 98 yards in the first quarter, including a 66-yarder where he gained 56 yards after the catch. “Isaiah showed tonight he’s a legit, stud athlete. I thought early on we ran the football on them.”

Milford got the ball to open the fourth quarter and got its first two first downs since the first quarter on back-to-back Hornet penalties. That bit of inertia helped Milford start to move the ball again, and five plays later Cornelius hit Carter on a slant that he took 39 yards for a touchdown. Nicholas Araujo’s point-after tied the game at 21 with eight minutes to play.

Mansfield got the ball back three more times, but managed just one first down in the fourth, after collecting 10 between the second and third quarters. In OT, the Hornets took a 24-21 lead on a 30-yard boot by Jon Weinstein before Milford, and Carter snared the win.

“I thought, in the end, our kids buckled down and played great defense,” Olson said.

Milford got 90 rushing yards and a touchdown from senior Tyler Lane, who totaled 58 yards on the Hawks’ first two possessions. Cornelius finished 10-of-19 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Mansfield, which lost the game’s only two turnovers, was led by quarterback Conner Zukowski, who completed 13 of 24 passes for 157 yards and an interception. No Hornets running back reached 40 yards on the ground.