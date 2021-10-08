That was the case Friday night as the No. 4 Crimson Tide cruised to a 44-0 win at home over Greater Boston League foe Lynn Classical.

When the special teams unit chips in with 14 points? Well, when it rains it pours.

Everett’s offense can score like lightning — it hits in a flash and rarely will it strike in the same place twice.

The Crimson Tide (4-0) had run only four offensive snaps before they had a 20-0 lead.

“We really train hard and we have speed and we really try to use that speed to an advantage by outflanking teams,’’ Everett coach Rob DiLoreto said. “We try to get the ball into our playmakers hands. That’s what I try to do as a coach. Be smart, know who our players are and find ways to get them the ball.”

Advertisement

His playmakers had a head start Friday.

Pedro Rodrigues picked up the squibbed opening kickoff and cut left, taking it to the house for a 65-yard touchdown. On the ensuing Everett kickoff, he forced a fumble to put the Crimson Tide right back in business. Jayden Clerveaux tacked on two plays later with a 30-yard touchdown run.

From there it wasn’t if — but how fast — the Tide could put points on the board.

After a three and out from Classical (3-2), Cam Mohamed took the Tide’s fourth snap of the game for a 21-yard touchdown run, running through a facemask on his way to paydirt.

Following a safety, Mohamed hauled in a screen pass from Karmarri Ellerbe 44 yards to the house two possessions later to make it 30-0. Syeed Gibbs made it 37-0 before the half with a 13-yard end around for a touchdown.

With star playmakers such as Mohamed, Clerveaux and Ellerbe — not to mention BC commit Ismael Zamor — any one of them could go off for a big performance on a weekly basis.

Advertisement

“We plan to score one touchdown every game — each of us,” Mohamed said. “We work hard every day, we lift and we work on our legs a lot, we run a lot. We’re a running team and when that all comes together, that’s what makes us explosive. It can be any one of us.”

Everett got one more score in the second half when senior defensive lineman Jayden Biggi blocked a punt, scooped it up and rumbled 20 yards for a touchdown.

Apponequet 29, Somerset Berkley 27 — Senior Tanner Audyatis’ 30-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter lifted the Lakers (1-3) to their first win of the season over South Coast Conference foe Somerset Berkley (0-4). Senior Vincent Olivieri converted a 25-yard reception from senior Jack Mahan for a touchdown and also rushed in a 25-yard score. Junior Jackson Gagnier punched in rushes of 7 and 4 yards. For the Blue Raiders, senior Dylan Rodriguez punched in rushing touchdowns of 48, 56, and 30 yards.

Ashland 20, Holliston 14 — Luke Herter found Matt Gillis in the end zone to seal the Tri-Valley League win in double overtime. Andrew Meleski opened the scoring for the Clockers (5-0) with a 72-yard rushing touchdown.

Austin Prep 28, Archbishop Williams 13 — Brendan Walsh rushed for scores of 7 and 10 yards for the visiting Cougars (2-3) in the Catholic Central League victory.

Advertisement

Barnstable 41, New Bedford 6 — Gibson Guimond and Ayden Edwards rushed for two touchdowns each as the No. 10 Red Hawks (4-1) picked up the nonleague win.

Bedford 46, Greater Lowell 0 — Junior tailback Eric Miles rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, carrying the Buccaneers (4-1) to a nonleague win. Miles added two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown, an 11-yard strike from Jake Morrison. Senior Mike Delia secured two of the three Buccaneers interceptions. Ryan Cohen scooped up a fumble by Greater Lowell (1-4) and returned it 35 yards for the score.

Bellingham 35, Dover-Sherborn 24 — Senior Gavin Elder was 12-of-17 passing for 278 yards and touchdowns of 57 and 83 yards to Calvin Polchlopek (206 receiving yards) for the host Blackhawks (3-2). Mikey Adams piled up 113 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to create a balanced attack for Bellingham.

Belmont 41, Winchester 14 — In his first start at quarterback, sophomore Jayden Arno threw for three touchdowns (26 yards, 61 yards, 10 yards) and ran for a 10-yard score in a Middlesex League win for the Marauders (3-2). Junior Chris Cogliano reeled in the 61-yard score and returned a 33-yard interception to the house.

Beverly 12, Danvers 7 — Andre Sullivan scored from 4 yards out for the host Panthers (2-2) in the come-from-behind victory. Pierce Heim rushed for a 3-yard score for Beverly in the Northeastern Conference tilt.

Bishop Fenwick 31, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Steven Woods (17 for 23, 162 yards) connected with Jason Romans (8 catches, 85 yards) twice for touchdowns in the first quarter before tossing two more scores in the second to help the Crusaders (4-1) in the Catholic Central League shutout.

Advertisement

Cathedral 35, O’Bryant 0 — Kyree Egerton ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns on five attempts, carrying the Panthers (3-2) to the nonleague victory.

Central Catholic 41, Lowell 0 — Ayden Pereira threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another as the No. 3 Raiders (4-1) shut out their Merrimack Valley Conference foe. Matthias Latham also ran for one score and hauled in another for the hosts.

Dexter Southfield 21, St. Luke’s 7 — After the hosts fell behind in the first quarter, Mason Hatfield powered Dexter Southfield (3-0) to the win with a 24-carry, 186-yard, one-touchdown effort. Joe McCauley also connected with Darius Day for a 54-yard touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game.

Duxbury 47, Plymouth North 8 — The No. 13 Dragons handed the Eagles their first loss of the season, building a 14-0 lead through one quarter and extending the margin to 41-0 at the half. Quarterback Matt Festa ran it in from 1 yard out to start the scoring, then he threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Alex Barlow, 27-yarder to James Anderson, and 37-yard bomb to Chris Walsh down the sideline.

Brady Madigan returned a punt 37 yards for a score, Devin Tobey added a 1-yard TD run, and Brendan Bonner ran an interception back 18 yards to the house to carry the Dragons (3-1). Isaac Uva scored from 66 yards out in the fourth quarter for the Eagles (4-1), but it was all Duxbury from start to finish.

Advertisement

The Dragons, coming off a bye, responded convincingly after falling to Franklin two weeks ago.

“The kids really came out for two weeks and worked hard,” Duxbury coach Matt Landolfi said. “They bounced back from adversity.”

This was the first time the teams met since March, when school officials learned Duxbury players used anti-Semitic language in a game against the Eagles.

East Boston 16, Boston English 12 — Junior Jaye Kincade punched in rushing scores of 20 and 9 yards, propelling the Jets (5-0) to a Boston City League win. Senior tailback Daniel Pedronio added both two-point rushing conversions. The Jets defense was able to thwart the attack of the Blue and Blue (2-2) down the stretch to secure the victory.

Fairhaven 24, Case 0 — Cam Gordon (27-yard rush), Justin Marques (3-yard rush) and Cadence Chase (51-yard reception) scored for the visiting Blue Devils (3-2) in the South Coast win.

Lowell Catholic 33, Greater Lawrence 20 — Eighth-grader Kaden Silton threw four touchdown passes — three to Nick Sawyer — as the visiting Crusaders (4-1) grab another Commonwealth victory to extend their winning streak to four games. Sawyer also rushed for a 2-yard touchdown and kicked an extra point.

Mashpee 30, Hull 6 — Senior Brady Johnston opened the scoring with a 74-yard TD pass to Danny Mitchell on play-action, added a 1-yard keeper and Kayden Eaton broke off touchdown runs of 3 and 37 yards for the host Falcons (4-1) in the South Shore matchup.

Middleborough 48, Norwell 6 — Nate Tullish scored on monster runs of 75 and 79 yards in addition to three 2-point rushes in the South Shore League win for the Sachems (4-1). Jacob Briggs added two passing touchdowns, ran for another, and threw for a 2-point conversion.

Milton 34, Weymouth 0 — Amari Marsman and Joe Pender each rushed for two touchdowns, leading the Wildcats (4-1) to the Bay State Conference victory.

North Reading 48, Triton 7 — Junior quarterback Alex Carucci fired TD passes of 56, 3, 70, and 56 yards to lead the Hornets (5-0) to a Cape Ann League victory. Senior John Jennings had two TD receptions and senior wide receiver Ryan McCullough also reeled in a 56-yard score. Sophomore tailback Will Batten scampered for long touchdown runs of 49 and 46 yards.

Northeast 34, Shawsheen 28 — The Golden Knights (3-2) racked up 345 yards rushing, including fourth-quarter scores from Chris Zullo (11 yards) and Steve Donnelly (5 yards) to pull out the Commonwealth matchup in Billerica. Donnelly finished with 154 yards and three TDs.

Sandwich 28, Nauset 6 — Senior Patrick Morin ran for three touchdowns to guide the Blue Knights (3-1) to their first victory over the Warriors (0-4) since 2015.

Scituate 41, North Quincy 21 — Senior Henry Gates was 15-of-22 passing for 335 yards and three TDs — including an 80-yard score to junior James Hodlin — in steering the Sailors (4-1) to the Patriot League win. Gates added a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Senior Keegan Sullivan carried the ball eight times for 87 yards and two touchdowns, and senior James Cannon caught seven passes for 145 yards and a score.

Silver Lake 13, Whitman-Hanson 6 — Austin Smith ran for 120 yards and a touchdown to lead the Lakers (2-3) to the Patriot League victory.

Stoneham 14, Melrose 13 — Marshall Albrecht scored on 50- and 26t-yard runs for the Spartans (5-0), and the visitors got the stop on a 2-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter to preserve the win. Peter Godfrey registered 10 tackles.

Swampscott 28, Peabody 21 — Xaviah Bascon punched in a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to break a tie and give the Big Blue (5-0) the win in the Northeastern Conference. Cam O’Brien scampered for a 38-yard rushing score and also threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Burns.

Walpole 34, Brookline 6 — Andrew Falzone rushed for 159 yards and three scores on 21 carries as the visiting Timberwolves (2-3) rolled to Bay State Conference victory.

Westford 29, Newton South 0 — Anthony Rudiman rushed for a pair of touchdowns (4 and 11 yards) and Luke Fremault scored on a punt return (92 yards) and on a touchdown reception (6 yards) for the host Grey Ghosts (4-1).

Whittier 23, Essex Tech 22 — Ben Hussey kicked a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that helped the Wildcats (3-2) eke out a Commonwealth win. Julien Torres scored on rushes of 3 and 5 yards and Niko Burke added a 12-yard score on the ground.

Wilmington 35, Watertown 14 — Pedro Germano threw TD passes of 84, 48, and 39 yards as the Wildcats (3-2) picked up the Middlesex League victory.