“It was great, man. It’s like going back home for the first time. Just like you’re going in the service or something. You just show back up home,’’ said Collins.

The super athletic linebacker said Friday he “couldn’t stop smiling,” when he got to the locker room on Wednesday after signing a one-year deal with the team that drafted him in 2013.

FOXBOROUGH — Jamie Collins is feeling “super cool” and “super grateful” as he begins his third tour of duty in New England.

Collins was traded to the Browns in 2017 and returned to New England in 2019. He signed with the Lions in 2020 before his release last week, setting the stage for another reunion. There were plenty of familiar faces and plenty of fresh ones, too.

“Even just meeting everybody and the new guys. The new guys were looking like, ‘Who is this? Who is this? Who him? Who him?’ ‘’ said Collins. “It was just super cool, man, like I said, just coming back in here and just knowing I can go out with these guys again for the third time. Like I said, three times, that’s big … I’m just super grateful for it.”

Collins said no matter what uniform he was wearing, he always felt like he was part of the Patriots organization. Though he stopped short of comparing, he did elaborate on what makes the Patriots different.

“You got different types of coaches, you’ve got different types of guys, you know, that’s different. Momentum [is] different, energy, it’s a whole bunch of things. I can’t point one specific thing, there’s so much,’’ said Collins. “But when you really think about it, it’s like, personal. Like I said, for me, it’s these guys over here and Mr. [Robert] Kraft and Bill [Belichick], man, they gave me an opportunity coming out. And that’s what I always think about: what my life could’ve been, would’ve been if these guys wouldn’t have taken a chance on me. So, I always just go back to my personal decisions, and the way these guys gave me a chance to [make] it possible. So that’s my main thing, man, is just always think about the opportunity that they gave me, and I’m always grateful for that.’’

One of the most complete linebackers in franchise history, Collins said he hopes to play Sunday against the Texans, but acknowledged he’s still getting up to speed.

“The standard over here is very high,’’ he said. “They’ve got wins, they’ve got Super Bowls, they’ve got everything to back it up. It’s only right to come in and try to catch up. I’ve been here but I still feel behind right now.’’

If any player can seamlessly slip into a Patriots game plan, it’s Collins. In 66 games with New England, he has 328 tackles, 17.5 sacks, and 8 interceptions.

Offensive line in flux

The Patriots offensive line will once again be shorthanded Sunday, with right tackle Trent Brown (right calf) and right tackle Shaq Mason (abdomen) officially ruled out after missing practice all week.

Additionally, left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Mike Onwenu remain on the COVID-19 reserve list. While it’s possible either or both could be activated in time to play, that depends largely on whether they tested positive or were deemed a close contact and whether or not they’re vaccinated. Both points remain unclear.

It’s possible that center David Andrews will be the lone regular starter to suit up in Houston. There are several combinations the club could go with, including having Ted Karras (left) and Yasir Durant (right) at the guard spots and Justin Herron (left) and Yodny Cajuste (right) at the tackle slots.

James Ferentz, Drake Jackson, Alex Redmond, and Will Sherman are possible reinforcements from the practice squad.

No matter the combination, look for tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to stay close to the line of scrimmage to help out.

“I think we’re going to attack it any way it is,’’ said Henry. “At our position, we’re called to do a lot of different things. We have to chip D-ends; we’re going to have to block in the run game. Maybe even in the pass pro, too, just be in pass protection,’’ said Henry. “Just do everything that we’re called to do.’’

Injury report

The Patriots had eight players listed as limited at practice Friday and questionable for Sunday, including: linebackers Kyle Van Noy (groin), Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), and Ronnie Perkins (ankle); defensive backs Jalen Mills (hamstring), Jonathan Jones (ankle), Kyle Dugger (hamstring), and Cody Davis (knee); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee) … Former Patriot Rex Burkhead (hip) is out for the Texans, while Marcus Cannon (back) and Danny Amendola (thigh) are questionable … Collins said he gave fellow linebacker Anfernee Jennings “a chunk of change” to acquire jersey No. 58, which Collins wore during his last stay in New England. He was originally slated to wear No. 30 but said, “it didn’t look too hot on me out there.’’ … This is the seventh straight year the clubs have met (including twice in 2017), with the Patriots holding a 5-2 edge, though the Texans have won the last two meetings. New England leads the head-to-head series,10-3.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.