But the host Warriors never relented, surging back to win a 23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-12 thriller over sixth-ranked Franklin.

The 12th-ranked Warriors dropped the first two sets, and the only path to victory was forcing a fifth set. And KP had not been extended to a fifth set in its 11-0 start.

In a Hockomock League showdown with fellow unbeaten Franklin, the King Philip girls’ volleyball team was in unfamiliar territory.

“It was like a playoff game,” King Philip coach Kristen Geuss said.

When the Warriors fell into a hole, she emphasized that it only takes one set to turn the tide.

“[I said] Game 3 can be a momentum-changer,” Geuss said.

Sami Shore, Ahunna James and Emily Sawyer were ferocious around the net, while Samantha Asprelli and Gianna DeLorenze helped anchor the back line.

The Warriors clawed their way forward, trailing 19-17 and 22-20 before ultimately winning the fourth set and prevailing in the fifth. “I couldn’t put into words how proud I am,” Geuss said.

Franklin dropped to 9-1.

BB&N 3, Dexter Southfield 0 — Juniors Madera Longstreet-Lipton (12 kills, 6 aces) and Sofia Khoury (7 aces, 9 digs) led the Knights (8-0) to the nonleague victory.

Billerica 3, Methuen 0 — The Indians (12-1) received stellar defensive play from Olivia Bento *(14 service points) and Naomi Boldebuck (21 digs) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Stephanie Sardella delivered 12 kills and Ella Quin had 6.

Boston Latin 3, Bedford 0 — Senior Christina Zhu recorded 11 kills in the Dual County League win by the No. 14 Wolfpack (10-0).

Hopkinton 3, Medway 0 — Senior classmates Melanie Gildea (10 kills, 4 aces), Kate Powers (8 kills, 6 aces, 5 digs), Cathryn Leighton (27 assists) and Sam Berenson (8 digs) showed out for the third-ranked Hillers (13-0) in the Tri-Valley League victory.

Ipswich 3, Danvers 0 — Grace Sorensen (14 kills, 5 aces, 3 digs) led the way for the Tigers (10-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Lynn Classical 3, Everett 0 — Senior captain Chloe Clement notched 13 kills and seven aces, sparking the Rams (13-0) to a Greater Boston League victory.

Lynnfield 3, Reading 2 — Ella Gizmunt (26 kills, 11 digs, 8 aces), and Sarah Foley (16 assists, 5 aces, 8 digs), led the No. 15 Pioneers (10-1) to the nonleague win.

North Andover 3, Woburn 1 — Nadine Abdat (9 kills, 10 blocks) and Christine Crateau (3 aces, 22 digs) led the way for the 11th-ranked Scarlet Knights (11-0) in the nonleague win.

North Attleborough 3, Oliver Ames 0 — Maddie Homer registered 25 digs and 34 service receptions for the Red Rocketeers (5-6), and Hadley Rhodes contributed 26 assists and 5 kills in the Hockomock League win.

Upper Cape 3, Old Colony 0 — The Rams (4-4) won their third straight match behind 37 digs from Nicole Eugenio and eight aces from Faith Kalkanis.

Field hockey

Acton-Boxborough 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 1 — Claire Kearney, Gianna Fiore, and Devon Onken scored for No. 13 A-B (8-2-1) in the Dual County League win.

Brookline 2, Ursuline 1 — Annabelle Gardner gave the visiting Warriors (5-0) a two-goal advantage and they hung on to secure a nonleague road win.

Canton 1, Foxborough 0 — Ellie Bohane scored and goalkeeper Carolyn Durand secured a shutout in a Hockomock League win for the Warriors (5-5).

Dover-Sherborn 2, Ashland 0 — Nicole Mayer and Avery Bent each scored a goal as the host Raiders (6-2) earned the Tri-Valley win.

Fairhaven 3, Wareham 0 — Senior captain Sydney Gallagher netted two goals as the Blue Devils (2-2-3) registered a South Coast shutout in their first game on their new turf field.

Franklin 2, King Philip 0 — Senior defender Haley Izydorczak and junior goalkeeper Haley Bright (7 saves) helped preserve the Hockomock shutout for the third-ranked Panthers (11-0).

Haverhill 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — Brenna Corcoran and Hailey Corlis both scored to propel the host Hillies (4-5) to the nonleague win.

Pentucket 2, Methuen 0 — With goals from Reese Gallant and Cat Colvin, Pentucket (10-1) picked up a nonleague victory on the road.

Somerset Berkley 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 1 — Lauren Rothwell scored a pair of second-quarter goals and Ava Pontes and Reese Swanton recorded two assists apiece for the Raiders (5-3-2) in the South Coast win.

Whitman-Hanson 1, Hanover 0 — Senior Lauren Dunn was assisted by senior captain Olivia Phelps midway through the fourth quarter to lift the host Panthers (3-6-1) to the Patriot League win.

Golf

Bishop Stang 210, Bishop Feehan 204 — Freshman Matt Oliveira (36 points) led the Spartans (12-0) with an even-par 35 outing at Heather Hill Country Club for the Catholic Central win. Carol Pignato (34 points) paced Feehan with a 36 and Jimmy Kannally (33 points) carded a 37 for the visitors.

Marblehead 41, Danvers 31 — Medalists Charlie Grenier and Christopher Locke each shot 39s for the Magicians (9-4) at Tedesco Country club in the Northeastern Conference win.

Millis 284, Dedham 304 — Logan Barber (41) was the medalist for the Mohawks (3-8) in the Tri-Valley victory.

Oliver Ames 152, Foxborough 157 — Senior captain Jake Kaplan (35) was the medalist to lead the Tigers (10-4) to the Hockomock win.

Rockport 151, Georgetown 69 — Bowen Slingluff (30 points), Jack Cahill (27), Will Cahill (24), and Ty Bouchie (24) teamed up to propel the host Vikings (7-6, 6-3 CAL) to a share of the Cape Ann Baker title at Rockport Country Club. Rockport can clinch the title outright with a win over Pentucket on Sunday.

Whitman-Hanson 211, Plymouth North 213 — Captain Pat McBroom shot the low round of the day with a 1-over-31 as the Panthers (4-10) picked up the Patriot League win.

Boys’ soccer

Arlington 2, Wilmington 1 — Sophomore Rowan Egan broke free, netting a through ball to the left of the keeper in the 70th minute to secure the Middlesex League win for the No. 2 Spy Ponders (9-0-2). Arlington sophomore Luke Puriton scored his first career varsity goal, blasting a shot from the box into the net in the 60th minute.

Mashpee 4, Sturgis West 1 — Gabriel Da Silva logged a goal and an assist in the nonleague road win for the Falcons (6-4-1). Goalkeeper Luke Olson made an impressive save on a penalty kick to help preserve the lead.

Newburyport 3, Georgetown 0 — Janie Brooks, Henry Actual, and Caelan Twitchel all scored to keep the 17th-ranked Clippers unbeaten at 12-0-0.

Pembroke 3, Duxbury 2 — Wil McManus, Andrew Gleason and Declan Crowley each scored, while the latter two also registered assists for the Titans (8-2-1) in the Patriot League win.

Pentucket 5, Rockport 0 — Liam Sullivan and Max Markuns each scored twice to power Pentucket (4-4-2) to victory in Cape Ann League action. Zach Rosario added the fifth goal and Tyler Correnti made three saves in net.

Whitman-Hanson 4, Plymouth South 2 — Jake Allen and Jayden Stafford netted two goals apiece, leading the Panthers (1-7-3) to their first victory of the year in the Patriot League match.

Girls’ soccer

Bishop Stang 6, Seekonk 3 — Taylor Oliviera potted two goals, leading the Spartans (4-3-2) to a non-league victory.

Dexter Southfield 6, Dana Hall 2 — Mallory Lucas cleaned up with four goals and an assist as Dexter Southfield (5-2) captured a road win.

Franklin 3, Attleboro 1 — Senior Riley Fitzpatrick scored two goals for the host Panthers (8-1-2) in the Hockomock League win.

Greater Lowell 6, Northeast 1 — Tyra Medina (2 goals), Emily Sandelli (2 goals), and Jada Santos (1 goal, 1 assist) powered the host Gryphons (6-2-3) to the Commonwealth Conference victory.

Hanover 3, Silver Lake 1 — Senior Molly McGlame stole the show, contributing two goals and an assist in a Patriot League victory for the Hawks (9-3).

Hingham 9, North Quincy 0 — Sophie Reale scored three goals and added an assist in a Patriot League victory for the third-ranked Harborwomen (9-0-1). Ava McGuire (2 goals, 1 assist), Claire Murray (2 goals, 1 assist), and Emily Gibbons (goal, assist) also had strong performances.

Lynnfield 1, Amesbury 0 — Senior captain Samantha Buner registered a shutout, making seven saves and freshman Emma Rose scored in a Cape Ann League victory for the Pioneers (6-4-2).

Watertown 1, Belmont 1 — The Raiders tied Belmont for the first time in 20 years thanks to a goal from Shannon Fitzpatrick that was assisted by her twin, Kaitlyn. Keeper Sarah Morrissey also recorded 8 saves in the Middlesex League tie.

Whitman-Hanson 6, Plymouth South 1 — Liv Borgen buried three goals to help lift the No. 13 Panthers (9-2-1) to the Patriot League win.

