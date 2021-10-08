“We know it’s always a dogfight, Billerica’s always a dogfight,” said Tewksbury quarterback Danny Fleming, who racked up 135 yards and both TDs on 27 carries.

TEWKSBURY — In a defensive-first clash, Tewksbury secured a gritty 12-10 Merrimack Valley Conference victory Friday night when Michael Sullivan snared his second interception of the night to halt a potential go-ahead drive from Billerica.

The 17th-ranked Redmen surged ahead, 12-3, with 6:26 remaining when Fleming punched it in from the 1. The Indians responded — aided by a pass interference call on third and 16 — when Jacob Metivier hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Green, for a 12-10 game after Shaan Rana’s point-after.

The Billerica defense forced a punt with 2:21 left and the offense took over at the Indians’ 14. With under a minute left and the ball around midfield, Sullivan picked off a deep pass over the middle to seal the win.

“It’s always a great day to beat Billerica,” said Sullivan, a junior cornerback.

“Tonight says a lot about our toughness and ability to stay in the game,” Tewksbury head coach Brian Alyward said. “Guys did a great job staying in the moment and playing with a sense of urgency.”

After a scoreless first quarter that saw both teams punt twice, Billerica’s Dominic Gird recovered a fumble at the Tewksbury 30 on the first play of the second quarter. The Redmen defense ended up standing tall with a goal-to-go stop and the Indians settled for a 24-yard field goal from Rana for a 3-0 lead with 8:29 left in the half.

Fleming answered by leading a 10-play, 80-yard march that included two fourth down conversions.

On the tenth play, Fleming ripped off a 17-yard touchdown run. Gird blocked the point-after, leaving the score at 6-3 with 1:02 to go in the second.

Billerica drove to midfield in the final seconds of the half but Sullivan’s first interception inside the Tewksbury 5 sent the Redmen to the locker room up three.