The Texans are 1-3 entering Sunday’s game with the Patriots, having lost three straight. That isn’t surprising, as the Texans were expected to be one of the NFL’s worst teams in 2021.

Nick Caserio finally has his own team to run, becoming general manager of the Houston Texans in January after spending 20 years learning from the master, Bill Belichick.

What is surprising is the composition of Caserio’s roster. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year, with a new GM, a new head coach in David Culley, and of course, the first year without Deshaun Watson, who is expected to be traded following a trade request and 22 lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual assault.

Yet Caserio took a different approach. The Texans acquired seven free agents over 30 years old — veterans such as Mark Ingram, Rex Burkhead, Marcus Cannon and Danny Amendola — and nine more veterans older than 28. The Texans had the third-oldest Week 1 roster in the NFL, behind only the Bucs and Bears.

Most of these players came on one-year deals, and the highest guarantee was $3 million, which went to punter Cam Johnston. Most of this season’s additions probably don’t have much of a long-term future with the team.

“The fan base, they don’t know what’s going on,” said N.D. Kalu, a former 12-year NFL defensive end who now hosts a radio show on SportsTalk 90 in Houston. “Is it a rebuild year? Is it a tank year? Are y’all actually trying to win? There’s just this huge question mark of, what’s the direction of the Houston Texans?”

Caserio perhaps would rather have preferred building his program around his draft picks, but that’s hard when you don’t have any. Caserio entered his first draft without picks in the first or second rounds thanks to former coach/GM Bill O’Brien trading them to Miami for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Caserio’s first draft yielded just five players, and the top pick was quarterback Davis Mills, taken 67th overall in the third round.

With no blue-chip young talent to build around, Caserio instead is trying to establish a culture in Houston, for a team that has never reached an AFC Championship game in 19 years of existence.

Some teams — like the Dolphins, Jets and Browns in recent years — go the tanking route, trying to accumulate as many draft picks as possible. But the Texans have had plenty of losing in their history. Caserio seems he would rather win a few games and identify veterans to keep instead of going all-out to lose in 2021.

“I’ll probably put my foot in my mouth for saying this, but it’s not as much outcome-oriented as process-oriented, and that’s what we’re trying to do and build,” Caserio said in early September.” What we’re trying to do is create a foundational culture where we have players who are tough-minded, who are selfless, who are going to work hard every day, and they’re going to compete their ass off. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

The plan looked pretty solid after Week 1. This ragtag group of Texans didn’t have many marquee names or players that other teams wanted, but guys such as Tyrod Taylor, Christian Kirksey, Ingram and Amendola still can play. With Taylor under center, the Texans opened with a dominant 37-21 win over the Jaguars. The Texans probably weren’t going to have enough firepower to be a playoff contender, but could have been a tricky team that no one wanted to face on Sundays.

Those plans hit a snag in Week 2 when Taylor hurt his hamstring in the first half of a loss to the Browns. That forced Mills into the starting lineup, and the third-round pick hasn’t been ready for the opportunity. He threw for 168 yards and a touchdown in a 24-9 loss to the Panthers, then threw for 87 yards and four interceptions in a 40-0 loss at Buffalo.

Mills will start against the Patriots, as Taylor won’t be eligible to return from injured reserve until next week. It’s good that Mills is getting some experience, but if the goal is to win games, shouldn’t the Texans sign a veteran like Cam Newton or trade for a cheap one like Nick Foles?

“Do they give you a better chance than Davis Mills? Absolutely, and this is not a knock on Davis Mills. He had 11 starts in college,” Kalu said. “It just feels like initially they were trying to stay respectable, knowing the season was going to be worse off without Deshaun Watson. But it feels like, I hate to say they gave up, but they’re not making any moves to get better.”

The Watson situation is one Caserio seems to have handled well. It is not clear if Caserio knew when he took the job that Watson would be requesting a trade. . It is also not known if Caserio knew that a flurry of lawsuits would be filed against Watson.

But Caserio and Watson seem to have mutually agreed to take Watson off the field and try to trade him. Watson is with the team but hasn’t participated in one practice and has been deactivated each game.

But Caserio has been clear that he’s not going to take less than fair value for Watson, which appears to be some combination of multiple first-round picks (likely three or more), other draft picks, and veteran players. Caserio didn’t have any top draft picks this year, but trading Watson could give him a ton of ammunition for the next several years (though also leaving the Texans without a franchise quarterback).

The Texans’ fan base remains skeptical of Caserio because of his Patriots ties. O’Brien’s tenure didn’t end well and he left the roster a mess. Jack Easterby remains a villain in Houston because many fans believe he is the reason Watson wants out.

But Caserio, who signed a six-year deal, isn’t looking for quick fixes. His first goal is establishing the culture, and hopefully the wins will follow.

“We’re not going to be afraid to do things,” Caserio said. “You’re going to miss a hundred percent of the shots you don’t take. As long as we explain why we’re doing this and here’s how we can get this player on the team or here’s why it makes sense to do, then we go ahead and make a decision. You live with it, one way or another.”

