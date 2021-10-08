The Scarlet Knights (2-3) entered the evening with the hardest strength of schedule in Division 2 through four games. But they needed a win over previously unbeaten Chelmsford (4-1) to turn the corner and start eyeing a potential playoff berth in the new statewide format.

NORTH ANDOVER — After his team survived a close first half to pull away from rival Merrimack Valley Conference rival Chelmsford for a 35-7 victory Friday night, North Andover coach John Dubzinski gathered his players and delivered a quick message.

North Andover took losses to Lincoln-Sudbury, Marblehead, and in triple overtime to Tewksbury last Friday, and seemed to draw on those experiences when the visiting Lions started to snare momentum in the second quarter.

“When you play good teams, it’s a confidence builder,” Dubzinski said. “When you can hang with good teams, it helps in the long run. You’re battle tested and nothing should intimidate you from that point forward. We know we can compete with anybody.”

The Knights held an early 14-0 advantage, but Chelmsford cut the lead in half with a 30-yard catch from Ryan Blagg and a 1-yard touchdown run from Malakai Linton. The Lions had the Knights backed up in their territory and forced two short punts, but the North Andover defense held strong.

“We didn’t really push the panic button,” Dubzinski said. “[The Lions] are a good team and we knew they were going to make plays. Our guys don’t really get too rattled . . . this was a good litmus test for us tonight.”

After Jack Ferullo (16 carries, 78 yards, TD) picked off Chelmsford quarterback Kyle Wilder, Knights senior quarterback Jack O’Connell made the play of the game, scrambling on fourth and 9 before finding 6-foot-4-inch wideout Nick Ankiewicz for a 32-yard score as the first half expired.

“I rolled out, the [defensive] end came at me and I saw Nick waving his hands, kind of like a drama queen, but I got him the ball and he made a great play. That’s all that matters,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell (17-for-25 passing, 217 yards) stayed hot in the second half with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Regan and a 7-yard touchdown to A.J. Lawrence for the first four-touchdown game of his varsity career.

“[O’Connell is] our home run hitter,” Dubzinski said. “He’s great on his feet, he’s got a great arm, makes great reads, and really stretches the field out. He’s a huge asset for us. He played a great game tonight.”