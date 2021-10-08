“If you had told me we were going to run the ball up and down the field and they were going to throw it up and down the field before the game, I would have said, shocking. It’s just how things shook out,” Reading coach John Fiore said.

READING — Friday night’s Middlesex League showdown didn’t look anything like the previews suggested, but no one in Reading was complaining about a 26-17 win over their neighbors from Woburn.

The host Rockets improved to 5-0 overall, 2-0 in the Middlesex Liberty by using their legs. Senior Colby Goodchild ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns, the second consecutive game he’s scored three TDs. And of course, he had help from his now record-holding teammate, junior quarterback James Murphy (13 for 28 for 241 yards). With a 23-yard touchdown pass to Pat DuRoss in the second quarter, the 46th of his career, Murphy passed Drew Belcher (2010-13) as the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes.

But with running the theme of the night, it was back-to-back runs in the fourth quarter that stood out. The first was an 11-yard run by Murphy on which he lowered his shoulder and plowed through the Tanner defenders for a crucial first down. On the next play, Goodchild ran it in from 10 yards out and Reading had a 26-17 lead.

“The win’s the most important thing,” Murphy said. “The records don’t really matter but this win was incredible. The defense played tremendous in the second half. They gave us a chance on offense. The receivers really picked it up. The offensive line, it was incredible, the way we could run the ball against a team like that, that was talking about stopping our runs, stopping us. No, that didn’t happen. We out toughed them today. That’s why we won.”

Woburn (3-1 overall, 1-1 league) opened the game with a run-first reputation that had led to seven straight wins going back to the spring. But on the Tanners’ opening drive, junior quarterback Brett Tuzzolo went 5 for 6 for 70 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown pass to Derek Dabrieo that made it 7-0.

Reading responded with two Goodchild scores, the first on a 57-yard run, the second from 8 yards out and Reading had a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

The Tanners tied it up on a 4-yard run by Derek Baccari before Murphy’s record-setting touchdown pass gave the Rockets a 20-14 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Marc Cutone cut the Tanners’ deficit to 20-17 with a 32-yard field goal, but it was the only points Woburn scored in the second half. In the final quarter, Murphy’s first-down run followed by one more Goodchild touchdown gave Reading their final margin of victory.