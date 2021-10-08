Chris Sale made it through just one inning — allowing a grand slam to Jordan Luplow, Sale’s first allowed as a member of the Sox — before being pulled for Tanner Houck.

You can watch on FS1 and listen on WEEI (93.7 FM in the Boston area).

The Red Sox will look to rebound from a poor showing in the American League Division Series opener in Game 2 on Friday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays started Shane Baz, a 22-year-old rookie who made his debut just last month. Xander Bogaerts’s solo home run in the third knocked Baz out of the game. Collin McHugh came in for relief.

Advertisement

Globe beat writer Julian McWilliams is offering live commentary. Follow along below.

Click here to refresh this page. | Sign up for our Red Sox newsletter here.

See the live box score. | See the live play-by-play.

Xander Bogaerts hits solo home run — 8:05 p.m.

Xander Bogaerts — who tied Nomar Garciaparra for the most starts at short in Red Sox history tonight — hit a solo home run off Shane Baz to make it 5-3, Rays.

That’s it for Baz, the rookie who just made his debut last month. Collin McHugh came in for relief.

Kiermaier shows why he’s one of the best center fielders in baseball — 8:02 p.m.

Kevin Kiermaier robbed Rafael Devers of what surely would have been a double or triple with a great grab at the wall.

What to know about Houck’s approach — 7:56 p.m.

Tanner Houck has a dominant slider. With all the righties in the Rays lineup this evening, that pitch can keep the Red Sox in this game. Hitters batted just .142 against his slider in the regular season.

Houck on the mound for the Red Sox — 7:53 p.m.

With Sale struggling, Houck will take over for the Sox in the second inning.

This is similar to the role Nick Pivetta played last night. Houck will be expected to eat innings. Not ideal for the Sox, but he’s their best bet.

Advertisement

Behind the numbers with Stats Masterson — 7:50 p.m.

Alex Speier breaks down Sale’s four-seam fastball swing/miss percentage against right-handed hitters in his four seasons with the Sox:

Tanner Houck warming — 7:45 p.m.

Chris Sale threw 30 pitches in the first inning. Now Tanner Houck is warming in the bullpen.

Sale’s fastball isn’t the same after TJ — 7:43 p.m.

The old Chris Sale gets away with that. Fastball at the top of the zone, outside pitch. But his four-seamer hasn’t been competitive since coming back from Tommy John surgery and Sale has said on a number of occasions that he has to pitch differently.

Jordan Luplow knocked the pitch out of the park. Watch here:

Also, righties hit .291 against Sale this year. All of the hits in the bottom of the first inning came against righties.

Matt Barnes is warming — 7:39 p.m.

Barnes had originally been left off the ALDS roster, but MLB approved the Sox’ request to add him after Garrett Richards suffered a hamstring strain.

Jordan Luplow — who? — hits grand slam off Sale — 7:35 p.m.

Wow. With the bases loaded, one out, and two strikes, Sale dished a fastball to Jordan Luplow and Luplow hammered it for a grand slam. Rays 5, Sox 2.

It’s the first grand slam Sale has allowed since he joined the Red Sox.

Yandy Díaz hits Randy Arozarena in — 7:32 p.m.

With the bases loaded, Díaz got a piece of one and knocked Arozarena — last night’s hero – in. Sox 2, Rays 1.

Xander Bogaerts making history tonight — 7:24 p.m.

Xander Bogaerts is making his 25th postseason start at shortstop. He’s now tied for the most in Red Sox history with Nomar Garciaparra.

The most important thing for Chris Sale to do tonight — 7:22 p.m.

Sale needs to get off to a good start and set the tone early.

Alex Cora’s been unapologetic in his quick hooks, but the Red Sox need Sale to go as far as he can and pound the strike zone and avoid walks.

Advertisement

Eduardo Rodriguez, for instance, walked the leadoff hitters in the first and second innings Thursday. Sale is their leader. They need him tonight.

Here’s the Rays lineup — the same one as last night, and the first time the Rays are going with the same lineup on back-to-back nights since the 2020 World Series: Arozarena LF, Franco SS, Lowe 2B, Cruz DH, Diaz 3B, Luplow 1B, Margot RF, Zunino C, Kiermaier CF.

Verdugo makes it 2-0 — 7:15 p.m.

Another one on the board for the Sox, with Alex Verdugo driving in Kiké Hernández.

Bogaerts knocks one in — 7:13 p.m.

The vibe tonight is already different. The Sox got on the board first, with Xander Bogaerts knocking in leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber. Sox 1, Rays 0.

Here’s the Sox lineup: Schwarber 1B, Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Renfroe RF, Vázquez C, Arroyo 2B.

What to know about Rays rookie starter Shane Baz — 7:02 p.m.

Shane Baz is another hard thrower. He’s a rookie, like Shane McClanahan, and made his debut in late September. Baz can hit triple-digits with his heater, but is still unrefined. Nevertheless, he pitched to the tune of a 2.03 ERA in 13 ⅓ innings pitched. He has a slider that drew just an .077 opponent batting average, in concert with his four-seamer, curveball, and changeup.

Sale vs. the Rays this season — 6:51 p.m.

Sale made a pair of starts this year against Tampa Bay, going 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA and nine strikeouts in 9 ⅔ innings.

Three keys to a Red Sox victory — 6:48 p.m.

1. The Red Sox are going to need to slug against the Rays — more than they did Thursday night — and put together better at-bats. The Red Sox had just nine hits in the series-opening loss, all of which were singles, and failed to walk.

Advertisement

2. Nick Pivetta gave the Red Sox some huge innings after Eduardo Rodriguez lasted just 1⅔ innings last night. Manager Alex Cora went to Garrett Richards for one-third of an inning before turning it over to Pivetta for 4 ⅔ innings. Most of their high-leverage guys in the bullpen are rested and it’s important that they help keep this Tampa offense in check once Chris Sale’s night is over.

3. Rafael Devers is dealing with right forearm discomfort and he didn’t look too good in Game 1. You could see Devers wince and drop the bat with his left hand when he swung through a pitch.

He was 1 for 4 but struck out twice and chased pitches outside the zone in crucial situations. The Red Sox need Devers’s run-producing capabilities — he drove in a team-high 113 this season — that make him one of the most tantalizing offensive talents in baseball.

Garrett Richards out, Matt Barnes in — 6:34 p.m.

Garrett Richards was removed from the ALDS roster after a hamstring strain and replaced by Matt Barnes.

Richards would be ineligible to pitch in the ALCS, should the Red Sox advance. Barnes had been left off the roster as a healthy scratch.

“Extremely difficult,” manager Alex Cora said of Barnes’s omission before a 5-0 loss in Game 1. “This guy has been here for a while. He’s been here, done that. But [with] the uniqueness of their roster, we have to make some adjustments.”

Advertisement

But with Richards’s injury, Barnes is back on the roster.

The latest on Rafael Devers — 6:24 p.m.

Earlier today, Alex Speier and Michael Silverman reported Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is dealing with discomfort in his right forearm.

Devers has been dropping his bat after non-contact swings since the final stretch of the regular season. He started wearing a compression sleeve that stretches above and below his elbow on Sept. 26, one day after he struck out against Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes on an awkward swing.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora played defense on an open-ended question about whether something was going on with Devers’s arm after Thursday’s loss to the Rays in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Read more here.

Red Sox and Rays lineups — 6:20 p.m.

RED SOX: Schwarber 1B, Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Renfroe RF, Vázquez C, Arroyo 2B.

RAYS: Arozarena LF, Franco SS, Lowe 2B, Cruz DH, Diaz 3B, Luplow 1B, Margot RF, Zunino C, Kiermaier CF.

Nine thoughts leading into Game 2 — 6:15 p.m.

Chad Finn offers up his thoughts head of the second game. No. 1? The Trop stinks. Read more here.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.