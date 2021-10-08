The Red Sox will send Chris Sale to the mound Friday as they look to even their series with the Rays. Four Tampa Bay pitchers held the Sox scratched out nine hits, all singles, in Game 1, but went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position en route to a 5-0 loss.

After Game 1 starter Eduardo Rodriguez was unable to make it out of the second inning, the Sox need Sale to be on his game. He has has a 2.09 earned run average in 12 career games at Tropicana Field.