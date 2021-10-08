The Red Sox will send Chris Sale to the mound Friday as they look to even their series with the Rays. Four Tampa Bay pitchers held the Sox scratched out nine hits, all singles, in Game 1, but went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position en route to a 5-0 loss.
After Game 1 starter Eduardo Rodriguez was unable to make it out of the second inning, the Sox need Sale to be on his game. He has has a 2.09 earned run average in 12 career games at Tropicana Field.
Lineups
RED SOX (92-70): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16 ERA)
RAYS (100-62): TBA
Pitching: RHP Shane Baz (2-0, 2.03 ERA)
Time: 7:02 p.m.
TV, radio: FS1, WEEI 93.7 FM
Red Sox vs. Baz: Has not faced any Boston batters
Rays vs. Sale: Randy Arozarena 1-5, Mike Brosseau 0-3, Nelson Cruz 12-35, Yandy Díaz 6-12, Wander Franco 4-6, Kevin Kiermaier 6-20, Jordan Luplow 2-5, Manuel Margot 3-5, Austin Meadows 0-5, Francisco Mejía 0-2, Taylor Walls 1-4, Joey Wendle 0-2, Mike Zunino 0-14
Stat of the day: Xander Bogaerts has made 24 postseason starts at shortstop, second-most in Red Sox history behind Nomar Garciaparra (25).
Notes: Sale made a pair of starts this year against Tampa Bay, going 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA and nine strikeouts in 9 ⅔ innings. At 22 years, 113 days, Baz will become the second-youngest Rays postseason starter, only behind Matt Moore. … The Red Sox and Rays are meeting in the postseason for the third time (2008 ALCS and 2013 ALDS). After losing Game 1, the Sox are 6-6 vs. Tampa Bay in the postseason, with 7 of the 12 games decided by 1 or 2 runs. … Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Rays manager Kevin Cash were teammates with the Red Sox in 2007 and 2008, helping lead the Sox to the postseason in each year, including a World Series title in 2007.
