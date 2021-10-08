But with both teams unbeaten entering the contest, something had to give in the clash between the class of the South Shore League. Behind their backfield tandem of Jacob Coulstring and Lucas Leander, which combined for 282 yards on the ground, the Bulldogs had the upper hand when the clock struck zero at Memorial Field with a 17-7 win to move to 5-0.

Liquori, coaching in his 45th game for the Bulldogs, was matched up against Kelliher in a milestone moment only three coaches in the history of Massachusetts high school football have reached: 500 games coached.

“It’s just so special,” Liquori said of facing Kelliher, whose first game as head coach in 1974 was a win over Rockland. “He’s an icon. It’s just an honor to be on the field with someone as great as Kells is.”

The Bulldogs dictated the game’s tempo throughout, taking a 3-0 lead they wouldn’t relinquish on a Jerry Esposito 31-yard field goal with 6:37 left in the opening quarter.

The Green Wave (4-1) looked poised to counter two series later, advancing the ball to the Rockland 4-yard line. On fourth and goal, however, Leary Costa got to quarterback Ed Reilly for a 13-yard loss, denying Abington a shot at any points.

Four plays later, Coulstring was in the end zone from 19 yards out to help the Bulldogs open up a 10-0 edge, which stood into the half.

“We were inside the area where you can get something done and we messed up,” Kelliher said. “If you want to beat a good football team, that doesn’t happen on a consistent basis. If you’re a 4-0 team, that shouldn’t be happening.”

The Green Wave advanced the ball into Rockland territory on each of their first four possessions, including the Rockland 31 to begin the third quarter on the heels of a Dasean Leggett 57-yard kick return, but came away with nothing over the four trips.

With Abington threatening once again in the fourth quarter, Coulstring came up with an interception for the Bulldogs that effectively put the game away after Leander’s 72-yard scamper for the end zone on a daring fourth-and-6 play call by Liquori.

“I felt that Lucas was going to be able to bust one,” he said. “The line had confidence in what they were doing on blocking schemes and I thought that Lucas was going to be able to hit that hole.”

Leander finished with 154 yards rushing on just 13 carries for Rockland, and Coulstring added 128 yards on the ground on 24 attempts.

The Green Wave finally got on the scoreboard with 2:16 left in regulation on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Reilly to Isaiah Ricketson, and even recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt before Rockland’s PJ Celestino came up with an interception in the final minute to put the halt on a late comeback.

The loss could only slightly dampen Kelliher’s mood, who knows how special it’s been to be with the same program for more than half a century — the last 48 as head coach. He was honored pregame in a ceremony involving countless former players and family members, as well as his former coach when he played for Abington in the ‘60s, the now-98-year-old Walter Paster.

“That was nice,” said Kelliher, a five-time Super Bowl champion. “I know I’ve had a terrific opportunity to be here in Abington.”