“I want him to go to the specialist and make sure he tells us,” Carroll said. “But there’s something going on. There’s definitely something going on and we’ve got to figure out what the extent of it is and what is the next step to deal with it.”

Seattle coach Pete Carroll declined to go into many specifics regarding the injury until after Wilson saw a specialist in the Los Angeles area. Carroll said Wilson did have an initial set of X-rays after the 26-17 loss the Rams.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was seeing a hand specialist on Friday regarding his injured right middle finger suffered in the Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Network reported that X-rays were negative and that Wilson will have an MRI.

Wilson was injured in the third quarter when his fingers hit the arm of defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the follow through of a pass attempt. Wilson tried to play one more series and threw one more pass before giving way to Geno Smith in the fourth quarter.

Carroll said Wilson simply didn’t have the strength in the finger to control the ball as needed to throw.

“Nobody should question his toughness. Nobody should question his resolve to get in the game,” Carroll said. “He’d have gone in if he could have thrown the football and held on to it, he would have done it.”

Wilson has not missed a game in his career, starting all 149 in the regular season and 16 playoff games since being drafted by the Seahawks in 2012. He’s only missed a handful of plays during that time.

The closest Wilson ever came to missing a game was 2016 when he suffered an ankle injury in the season opener and a sprained medial collateral ligament in his knee in Week 3. Wilson never missed a start and in the first game after injuring his knee threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the New York Jets.

Carroll said Wilson was up most of the night figuring out plans for getting his finger examined and the next steps in the process.

“This is Russ at his finest in terms of competitiveness,” Carroll said. “I mean he’s doing everything possible to be ready to take advantage of whatever is available to him.”

Bridgewater could play Sunday

Teddy Bridgewater is trending toward starting Sunday against the Steelers one week after suffering a concussion in the Broncos’ loss to Baltimore.

Bridgewater was cleared for a full practice Friday and met with medical staff afterward. He hopes to get the green light Saturday morning before Denver (3-1) heads to Pittsburgh (1-3).

“Right now he’s progressed nicely, he’s cleared up to this point,” coach Vic Fangio said after Bridgewater took most of the snaps at practice Friday. “They’ll decide tomorrow for the final verdict.”

Backup Drew Lock took all the snaps at Wednesday’s practice before Bridgewater returned and took the bulk of the first-team repetitions Thursday and Friday as he progressed through the league’s concussion protocol.

Bridgewater left just before halftime last week after taking a helmet to his chin from Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh. The hit wasn’t flagged but Fangio intimated this week that the NFL agreed with him that it should have been penalized.

Fangio said guards Dalton Risner (ankle) and Graham Glasgow (knee) are ready to return after missing last week’s game.

Garrett expects to play

Browns star defensive end and NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett expects to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers despite missing his second practice of the week Friday due to soreness.

“I’m confident I’m going to play,” he said.

Garrett is listed as questionable — 50/50 chance of playing — by Cleveland (3-1), which is dealing with numerous injuries across their second-ranked defense and continue to downplay quarterback Baker Mayfield’s shoulder injury.

While his teammates went through the portion of practice open to media members, Garrett worked on his conditioning to the side with starting rookie cornerback Greg Newsome, who will miss his second straight game with a calf injury.

Afterward, Garrett, who was rested Wednesday and was limited in Thursday’s practice, said he’s been dealing with “nagging pain” for several weeks, but wouldn’t specify his injuries.

“I’m fully expecting to go,” he said. “It’s been bothering me since last week. I had some pain then, even the week before. Nobody’s 100% across the league, so I’ve just got to make sure I’m as close to there as possible and make sure I can be a positive force when I’m out there.”

Garrett leads the league with six sacks and is tied for the lead with seven tackles for loss.

Pressed about what’s bothering him, Garrett said: “I can’t tell you that.”

The 2020 All-Pro said his injuries bother him most before kickoff.

“When the adrenaline gets flowing, it starts to go away, but at the beginning, before the game, that’s when I’m really trying to work on it as much as I can to make sure it doesn’t hold me back,” he said.

Garrett may be the most prominent Browns defensive player dealing with an injury, but he’s not alone.

Ends Jadeveon Clowney (elbow) and Takk McKinley (ankle/knee), cornerback Denzel Ward (neck), nickel back Troy Hill (toe), and linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen) all missed time this week and are questionable.

On the offensive side, starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle), center JC Tretter (knee/back), and tight end David Njoku (knee) are questionable.

Wills’s injury is the most significant. The 2020 first-round draft pick has played the past three weeks despite not practicing because of a severe sprain suffered in Week 1 at Kansas City.

As for Mayfield, who has played the past three weeks with a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, coach Kevin Stefanski said there is nothing in particular that worries him about the quarterback continuing to play.

“I can’t speculate about what the concern would be,” he said. “I would just tell you, he has told you guys that it is not a concern of his, and I have watched him practice, and he has done a nice job.”

Titans’ injury woes continue

Tennessee placed linebacker Jayon Brown and three others on injured reserve after declaring them out against the Jaguars. Brown played three of the last four games, including last week’s loss to the Jets. But he’s been on the injury report most recently with a knee that kept him from practicing this week.

Tennessee also put rookie receiver Racey McMath, offensive lineman Aaron Brewer, and tight end Tommy Hudson on IR. That makes it 17 players currently on injured reserve, though the Titans hope to get some of them back soon.

A.J. Brown, who missed most of the last two games with an injured hamstring, will play, but fellow wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) was declared out for along with three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern (right groin).

Panthers’ McCaffrey is doubtful

The Panthers listed running back Christian McCaffrey as doubtful for Sunday against the Eagles. The news comes after McCaffrey practiced all three days on a limited basis this week. He missed last week’s game against the Cowboys with a strained hamstring. If McCaffrey doesn’t play he will have missed 15 of Carolina’s last 21 games due to injury. The team has also listed left tackle Cam Erving (neck) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) out for Sunday … The Packers are hoping 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander’s injured shoulder will heal on its own rather than needing season-ending surgery. Alexander was injured during a victory over the Steelers. Coach Matt LaFleur ruled out Alexander and center Josh Myers (finger) for Sunday at Cincinnati. Without Alexander, the Packers are expected to start Kevin King, who missed the last two games with a concussion, and rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes at corner.











