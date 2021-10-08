Not so fast. The Red Sox hit four homers in the middle innings, taking an 8-5 lead on a three-run blast by J. D, Martinez in the top of the fifth of Game 2 of their ALDS with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Maybe we are in for a long series after all.

In any event, the Sox will have to figure out what to do with their erstwhile ace.

Perhaps the Sox knew something. Maybe they knew Sale was not ready for prime time. Maybe that’s why they set him up to succeed against bottom-feeders when he came back from Tommy John surgery.

Sale started nine regular season games in 2021 and went 5-1 with a 3-16 ERA. Feel-good stuff. He even had an immaculate inning. Swell.

But it was fool’s gold. Sale pitched six of his nine games against last-place teams and another against the 77-85 Mets. He was not the same. He is not the same. Not even close. Maybe next year. But not this year. Not now.

Staked a 2-0 lead in the first inning Friday, Sale gave up three singles, getting one strikeout, then served up an 0-2 meatball to .202-hitting Jordan Luplow for a grand slam. Before you could say “Carl Crawford”, the Red Sox trailed the Rays, 5-2 with one out in the bottom of the first. Sale did not come out for the second.

The barrage of Boston homers (Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo, Kiki Hernandez, Martinez) got Sale off the hook, but moving forward, the Sox have holes in their rotation.

In August and September, Sale was able to get by on a steady diet of Orioles (three times), Rangers, Twins and Mets. But he struggled in his only two games against a team with a winning record — the Rays. He gave up 16 hits in and three walks in 9⅔ innings against Tampa Bay.

Sunday in Washington, starting his sixth game against a last-place team, Sale couldn’t get out of the third inning. He gave up four hits and three walks before he was pulled.

Before his playoff start in St. Petersburg, Boston’s most famous anti-vaxxer said he’d figured out something with his delivery. Sale believed he’d fixed his changeup.

But there was no fix. We saw only one changeup. Randy Arozarena and Wander Franco led the bottom of the first with back-to-back, first-pitch singles. With one out, Sale walked slugger Nelson Cruz on four pitches.

After an RBI single to right by Yady Diaz, Luplow — the great nephew of Cleveland Indian Al Luplow who once made a great catch at Fenway — unloaded deep to left and it was 5-2. It was the first grand slam Sale allowed in his Red Sox career.

Sale got the last two outs of the inning, throwing a total of 30 pitches. Rookie Tanner Houk came out for the second and dazzled into the fifth with a chance to pick up the win.

It’s not fair to judge Sale on his post-Tommy John work, but there’s more to it than that. The tall lefty, who makes $30 million per year, has a David Price postseason problem.

For all of his greatness, Sale has made eight postseason appearances and in those eight games he is 1-3 with an ERA of 7.27. He’s allowed 21 earned runs in 26 postseason innings. He is 32 years old and under contract through 2024.

Moving forward, the Sox have problems with their starting rotation. Lefty Eduardo Rodriguez lasted only 1⅔ innings in his Game 1 start. Sale went one. Combined, they gave up seven earned runs in 2⅔ innings. Nathan Eovaldi, clearly the Boston ace, will get the ball for Game 3 Sunday at Fenway. If there is a game 4, Rodriguez and Nick Pivetta (4⅔ innings Monday) presumably would be available.

Game 5? Sale? Houk? Martin Perez? Eovaldi on a Lonborg-esque two days rest?

Buckle up and stay tuned.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.