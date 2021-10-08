A junior at Triton Regional High School, Boyle captured a silver medal in the deadlift and a bronze medal in the bench press, finishing in a tie for third overall in the 52 kilogram Sub-juniors division.

Boyle soon found out she’s among the best in the world in her age and weight class.

Andrea Boyle went to the International Powerlifting Championship in Halmsted, Sweden unsure how she would perform.

“I definitely went through a lot of emotions while I was there,” Boyle said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m so proud of myself for how I did. It was so rewarding at the end.”

Boyle set a personal record in the bench press with 126 pounds, then nearly matched her US record of 303 pounds in the deadlift, putting up 291 pounds to finish safely in second.

Even though she claimed two medals, Boyle believed she left some lifts on the table. A fault during the squat prevented her from a medal in that event, and she lost the tiebreaker to finish fourth overall behind Great Britain’s Lauren Recci.

“I didn’t do as well as I hoped for and that’s never really happened to me,” Boyle said. “Usually I hit the lifts I’m planning but I just wasn’t feeling it. I still did really well but mentally you want to hit every lift you plan on.”

Boyle said she battled emotions during the competition. The first hurdle came when she won the USA National Championship in Colorado and qualified for the World Championships. Shortly after though, USA Powerlifting was banned from the competition because of drug testing.

Boyle believed she wouldn’t compete at all until a few emails landed her a spot on the US Virgin Islands Powerlifting Team for the event.

Once she arrived, the pressure caused stress and the fault on the squat complicated the situation even more. But Boyle said she locked in mentally to recover during the deadlift and bench press. She credited a connection with South Africa’s Aimee Grefen in helping her calm down during the taxing parts.

“It messed me up a lot and I was alone in the tents crying and Aimee came in and told me that the fact we’re here in the first place means a lot,” Boyle said. “We helped each other a lot with our emotions.”

Boyle, who also plays soccer and softball at Triton, said she revels the individuality of a sport such as powerlifting. Her parents, Mark and Margaret, have powerlifting backgrounds and her three brothers wrestled in high school and college.

Boyle hopes to continue her powerlifting career at the collegiate level and qualify for a second stint at the International Powerlifting Championship next year.

“I really hope to qualify for Worlds again,” Boyle said, “because even though I was really stressed out and went through a lot of emotions this was just an awesome experience.”