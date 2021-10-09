Activists from a group known as the Green New Deal Network plan to confront Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who has qualified to run in the marathon, over her refusal to commit to supporting the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act , the group said Saturday.

National politics — and the battle over President Biden’s agenda — may be making an appearance at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

The Green New Deal Network, a coalition of 15 national organizations, said in a statement that activists plan on “birddogging” Sinema during the marathon in an effort to pressure her on the issue.

The Build Back Better Act is a proposed $3.5 trillion plan that would expand the nation’s social safety net, including investing in education, health care, and ways to combat climate change.

Activists from Arizona, joined by those in Massachusetts, who are going to the marathon will be holding signs that say, “Senator Sinema: Pass the Full Deal,” “Senator Sinema: Stop Running. Start Listening,” and “Senator Sinema: Stop Running From Us.”

Sinema has already faced similar action recently when a group of immigration activists followed her into a bathroom at Arizona State University, where she is a lecturer, in an attempt to pressure her to support the plan.

Sinema and Senator Joe Manchin, both moderates in the Democrat party, have raised concerns over the cost of the plan, saying the price needs to be reduced. However, their votes are necessary for the plan to pass as the Senate is split 50-50.

