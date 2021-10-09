Berkshire County: There were reports of a cackling goose in North Adams, single American golden-plovers in Sheffield and Great Barrington, a green heron in Williamstown, and a photo-documented Say’s phoebe at the Pittsfield Airport — only the second record of the species in Berkshire County.

Leading the hit parade of unusual species last week were a black-throated gray warbler in the vicinity of the Chestnut Hill Reservoir in Chestnut Hill, and a MacGillivray’s warbler that was banded on South Monomoy Island off Chatham. North of Boston, a sedge wren at Plum Island was noteworthy.

Bristol County: A wandering American white pelican continued to frequent the Acoaxet area, and at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, a clay-colored sparrow and a white-crowned sparrow were tallied.

Cape Cod: Highlights included a Caspian tern in Barnstable Harbor, a black-headed gull, a gray-cheeked thrush, and a hooded warbler at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, two black skimmers at Forest Beach in Chatham, a late common nighthawk in Yarmouth, a tardy orchard oriole at the Cape Cod Organic Farm in Barnstable, and two Atlantic puffins offshore on Stellwagen Bank. A shorebird survey at Minimoy and South Beach off Chatham produced 1,865 black-bellied plovers, two American golden-plovers, 82 semipalmated plovers, 15 piping plovers, 22 ruddy turnstones, 5,430 sanderlings, 715 dunlins, seven short-billed dowitchers, 55 semipalmated sandpipers, two white-rumped sandpipers, four American oystercatchers, and two black skimmers.

Essex County: North of Boston, on Plum Island highlights included six blue-winged teal, four Hudsonian godwits, a warbling vireo, an early snow bunting, and a sedge wren. At the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury, there was a late orchard oriole. A little gull was spotted at King’s Beach in Lynn and a gray-cheeked thrush at Marblehead Neck Sanctuary.

Franklin County: There was a sanderling at Quabbin Gate 35 in New Salem, and two dickcissels were spotted in Deerfield.

Hampden County: Three American golden-plovers and a black-bellied plover were seen at the Longmeadow Flats.

Hampshire County: The area featured a yellow-headed blackbird, an American golden-plover, a tardy yellow warbler in Northampton’s East Meadows, a Northern waterthrush in Belchertown, and a dickcissel in Hadley.

Middlesex County: Observers spotted an American golden-plover at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, a prairie warbler in Groton, and a blue grosbeak at Rock Meadow in Belmont.

Nantucket: Among reports were nine Northern shovelers, a bald eagle, and two noteworthy continuing common ravens.

Norfolk County: Highlights included three yellow-crowned night-herons, two American oystercatchers, and a yellow-breasted chat at Squantum Point Park, six unseasonal common mergansers at Wollaston Beach, and a clay-colored sparrow in Broad Meadow Marsh in Quincy. A second clay-colored sparrow was sighted at the Hale Reservation in Westwood.

South Shore: A mourning warblerwas banded at Manomet, a razorbill was sighted at Manomet Point, a barn swallow was seen at the Cumberland Farms fields in Middleboro, and two Nelson’s sparrows were found in the upper reaches of the North River in Hanover.

Suffolk County: Interesting species reports featured the black-throated gray warbler in Chestnut Hill, four clay-colored sparrows on Spectacle Island in Boston Harbor and two American golden-plovers at Castle Island, a little blue heron, four pectoral sandpipers, two long-billed dowitchers, a yellow-breasted chat at Belle Isle in East Boston, and two clay-colored sparrows at Franklin Park.

