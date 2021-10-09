“This commitment reflects the strong and continuing dedication by Bill and Denise to the Martin Richard Institute for Social Justice at BSU that bears their son’s name,” said the university’s president, Frederick W. Clark Jr., in the statement.

The Martin Richard Fellow Scholarship will be awarded to a graduate of the Neighborhood House Charter School in Dorchester, the school attended by Richard and his siblings. The scholarship is funded by Richard’s parents, Bill and Denise, who are BSU alumni, and the Martin Richard Charitable Foundation, according to a statement from the university.

A new four-year, $100,000 scholarship at Bridgewater State University has been created to honor Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

The scholarship will be awarded beginning in the 2022-23 school year, the statement said. Three additional students will be able to earn the award in the following three years.

The scholarship “builds on the work” of the Martin Richard Institute for Social Justice and will enable students to “deepen their knowledge and commitment to civics and social justice,” the statement said.

Martin Richard was 8 years old at the time of the bombing and was standing with his family that day near the finish line on Boylston Street. He was killed in the explosion, while his younger sister, Jane, lost a leg. His mother, Denise lost an eye, and his father, Bill suffered a ruptured eardrum, the Globe reported. Richard’s older brother, Henry, was not physically injured in the attacks.

Martin was one of three killed in the bombings, along with 29-year-old Krystle Campbell, and 23-year-old Lingzi Lu. More than 200 people were injured.

The Martin Richard Charitable Foundation could not be reached for comment.

