Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of breaking into a motor vehicle in Roxbury, stealing a wallet, and using credit cards from the wallet to make fraudulent purchases Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police say the man broke into a parked vehicle near 187 Norfolk St. in Roxbury about 1:30 p.m. and stole the wallet from inside the glove compartment, and then fled the area on foot. Some credit cards inside the wallet were then used at stores at the South Bay Mall in Dorchester, police said.