About 50 protesters marched down Diamond Hill Road and Hillside Road in Cumberland on Friday night, objecting to the Oct. 1 deadline for health care workers to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs, the police said.

PROVIDENCE — Two men were arrested outside Governor Daniel J. McKee’s house in Cumberland on Friday during a protest over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, the Rhode Island State Police said.

Joshua Joseph, left, and Tyler Bonin were arrested Friday, Oct. 9, 2021, outside the home of Governor Dan McKee.

At 7:50 p.m. Friday, State Police “responded to a disturbance” outside McKee’s house on Hillside Road, and during the disturbance two people were arrested, the police said. No one was injured in the disturbance, they said.

“The majority of people were very cooperative,” State Police Lieutenant Peter Cambio said. “No one tried to get onto the governor’s property, but when you cause an obstruction in a roadway, it can cause a public safety hazard. These two gentlemen in particular did not obey the commands of the troopers. They became disorderly and were arrested.”

Tyler Bonin, 32, of East Providence, and Joshua Joseph, 38, of Woonsocket, were charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction, and resisting arrest, the police said.

Bonin and Joseph were taken to State Police headquarters, where they were held overnight, pending arraignment on Saturday.

In mid-August, McKee announced that all health care workers in the state would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1 or risk losing their jobs, and possibly their professional licenses.

The majority of health care workers in Rhode Island had been or were about to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1. But a small number of workers — less than 5 percent in some health care facilities — continued to refuse the vaccine.

On Oct. 1, more than 300 people protested at the State House in support of health care workers who refused to comply with the vaccine mandate. They and their supporters took to the streets of Providence, calling for “medical freedom” and holding signs that read, “my body, my choice,” “we will not comply,” and “unmask our children.”

On Friday night, The Valley Breeze editor-in-chief, Ethan Shorey, posted video of “my body, my choice” protesters marching in Cumberland.





