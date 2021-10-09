Wareham fire received a 911 call from a person reporting being trapped by a fire with an infant inside a house on Rose Point Avenue at 12:55 a.m., according to a release. An operator advised the caller to climb out of a window.

A woman escaped out of a first-floor window with her baby after a charging hoverboard started a kitchen fire early Saturday morning, according to the Wareham Fire Department.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:55 a.m., Wareham Fire received a 911 call reporting a house fire on Rose Point Avenue.

The woman threw pillows on the ground outside of the first-floor window, fire officials said, and placed the infant on the pillows before climbing out.

Police officers and firefighters determined the mother and child made it safely outside, and the two were transported to Tobey Hospital for evaluation.

Advertisement

Crews entered the house and contained the fire to the kitchen area, where the hoverboard was charging, according to the fire department.

The fire and smoke had cut off access to a door, resulting in the woman’s escape through the window.

The home had working smoke detectors, which had alerted the mother, according to the Wareham Fire Department.

No estimate was given on the damage to the home.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.