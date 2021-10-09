A woman suffered an abdominal injury while trying to cut a zip tie at the Topsfield Fair on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters and rescue crews responded to a report that a woman had fallen and was holding her abdomen on the fairgrounds at 4:45 p.m., the Topsfield Fire Department said in a statement.

Police and firefighters arrived minutes later, secured the scene, and began treating the victim, the statement said. Police determined that the incident was an accidental, self inflicted wound.