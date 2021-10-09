A woman suffered an abdominal injury while trying to cut a zip tie at the Topsfield Fair on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Firefighters and rescue crews responded to a report that a woman had fallen and was holding her abdomen on the fairgrounds at 4:45 p.m., the Topsfield Fire Department said in a statement.
Police and firefighters arrived minutes later, secured the scene, and began treating the victim, the statement said. Police determined that the incident was an accidental, self inflicted wound.
“The injured party had been working with a blade and sustained injuries to the abdomen as a result of the accident,” the statement said. “There is no threat to any workers, exhibitors, or patrons of the Topsfield Fair or general public.”
Advertisement
Topsfield police chief Neal Hovey said in an e-mail that the victim was “trying to cut a wire tie” when the accident occurred.
Topsfield Fair said in a statement on Twitter that the woman was in the 4-H horse show and was trying to replace a zip tie when she cut herself.
“She received quick assistance from local emergency personnel and was transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the statement said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.