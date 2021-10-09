A 34-year-old woman who was ejected from her car in a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton on Friday evening has been identified as Danielle Wysote of Worcester, State Police said.

Wysote was driving with her toddler daughter when her car rolled over in the area of the Charlton rest stop, around 4:13 p.m. Friday, State Police said. She was ejected from the vehicle and taken to UMass Lakeside Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Wysote’s daughter was also taken to UMass Lakeside for evaluation but was uninjured.