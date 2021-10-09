A North Carolina native with a four-octave singing voice, Ms. Nixon (then known as Julia McGirt) had studied at what is now the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem before spending a grueling year auditioning for Broadway shows in the late 1970s.

The cause was complications from COVID-19, said her son, Nicholas “Nikko” Nixon.

Julia Nixon, a classically trainer mezzo-soprano who replaced Jennifer Holliday in the Broadway production of “Dreamgirls” in 1983 but was perhaps best known as a headliner at Washington, D.C., nightspots for more than 40 years, died Sept. 29 at a hospital in Raleigh, N.C. She was 66.

“It was always, ‘You’re good, but . . . ,’ and I think that’s what motivated me because I got tired of people saying I was good, but,” she later told The Washington Post. She settled in Washington, D.C., and began fronting a band, Julia & Company, that won a devoted fan base at area nightclubs such as Blues Alley in Georgetown and Mr. Henry’s on Capitol Hill.

She performed covers of jazz standards, soulful ballads, and R&B hits as well as original songs. With her longtime musical collaborator, pianist David Ylvisaker, Ms. Nixon co-wrote “Breakin’ Down (Sugar Samba),” which briefly became a hit in the United Kingdom.

“My mother’s voice had levels to it,” said Nikko Nixon, a percussionist with his mother’s group. “She had a very soft and smooth and warm voice and there were places where it was so strong it would break a soundboard.”

Two years into the Broadway run of “Dreamgirls,” director-choreographer Michael Bennett recruited Ms. Nixon as a second understudy for Holliday. The musical was about a singing group called the Dreamettes as it navigates the competitive world of show business, and Holliday had won an Tony Award for her portrayal of Effie White, the temperamental lead singer who belts the showstopper “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”

After her interlude in the show, Ms. Nixon opened for comedian Richard Pryor on a national tour and later opened for other acts, including Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, and Kenny G.

Ms. Nixon settled in North Carolina in the mid-1990s to raise her son and supported herself as a waitress while returning to the D.C. area for weekend performances and trying to expand her career opportunities.

In 2006, back in Washington, Ms. Nixon won the lead role in Studio Theatre’s production of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori’s musical about race and class, “Caroline, or Change.” She played the title character, a Black maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana who has seen her dreams of a better life wither.

“It was very scary,” she told The Post. “I was determined to get it right — scared that I wouldn’t get it right. I knew Caroline was going to be a challenge. I wanted to do more than just sing it . . . it allows me to tap into the more dramatic part of myself, which I wasn’t sure I had.”

Her performance earned her a Helen Hayes Award for outstanding lead actress in a musical. Post theater critic Peter Marks wrote that her performance conveyed the full inner fury of her character while remaining relatable to an audience.

“For the musical to work, her wrath not only has to be understandable but also in some way appealing,” he wrote. “This Nixon accomplishes with moving glimpses of Caroline’s softer side: The ire is tempered by weariness. The effect is brought to full boil in Caroline’s extraordinary Act 2 soliloquy, in which she seems able, finally, to see how her sacrifice may pay off for her spirited daughter.”

Advertisement

Julia Carol McGirt was born in Rowland, N.C., on Feb. 7, 1955. She was the third-oldest child in a family with nine children. Her father, a plumber, was also a gospel singer, and her mother ran a Head Start program.

Her marriage to Chuck Nixon, a college classmate, ended in divorce. In addition to her son, of Raleigh, survivors include two sisters; four brothers; and three grandchildren.