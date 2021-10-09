(Bloomberg) -- Matthew McConaughey hasn’t ruled out running for governor of Texas, but says he’ll only consider it if he can make himself “useful” in the role.

In an interview with Kara Swisher on the New York Times’s “Sway” podcast, the Texas-born actor described American politics as a “broken business” and explained that he would not run to unseat incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in 2022 unless he felt he could make a difference as an elected official.

“I could arguably have more influence as an informal leader than a formal leader,” McConaughey said, referring to his philanthropic efforts as a private citizen.