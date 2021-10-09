The Buffalo Bills have signed cornerback Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension that runs through 2024. The team announced the deal. It’s worth $24 million, including about $14 million guaranteed for the fourth-round pick out of Weber State in 2018. The 25-year-old Johnson has played a valuable role as Buffalo’s nickel cornerback alongside starters Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace . He had a sack, a forced fumble and two passes defended against Miami in Week 2, becoming the fifth Bills player since 1999 to accomplish the feat.

The San Francisco 49ers placed star tight end George Kittle on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury that has been bothering him for weeks. Kittle played through the injury last week but was unable to practice at all this week. The Niners decided to shut him down for at least the next three games in hopes he can be completely healed for the second half of the season. Kittle will be eligible to return on Nov. 7 when the Niners host Arizona. Kittle has 19 catches for 227 yards in four games this season. His 283 career catches since being drafted in the fifth round in 2017 are third-most for any tight end in that span, and he ranks second to Kansas City’s Travis Kelce with 3,806 yards receiving. The move with Kittle means the Niners (2-2) will be without one of their top playmakers and starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo when they play the undefeated Cardinals on Sunday. Rookie Trey Lance will start at quarterback in place of Garoppolo, who is also sidelined with a calf injury.

BASKETBALL

Diana Taurasi arrives in time for daughter’s birth

Diana Taurasi made it back home in time to see her wife Penny Taylor give birth to a baby girl — the couple’s second child. Taurasi flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas immediately after helping the Mercury beat the Aces in Game 5 of their semifinal series. She had 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter of the 87-84 win on Friday night. The league’s all-time leading scorer playfully said in a postgame interview to Taylor to “hold it in babe”. Taurasi had a plane waiting for her for the short flight and then took a car straight to the hospital to see the birth. Taylor gave birth at 4:24 a.m. local time.

COLLEGES

Gonzaga’s Mark Few suspended for three games over DUI

Gonzaga coach Mark Few will miss two exhibition games and the first game of the regular season after he was arrested last month on suspicion of driving under the influence. The school made the announcement before the Bulldogs’ kickoff event — “Kraziness in the Kennel.” Few will not be on the sideline for Gonzaga’s exhibition games on Oct. 31 against Eastern Oregon and Nov. 5 against Lewis-Clark State, and the regular-season opener on Nov. 9 versus Dixie State. His first game will be Nov. 13 against Texas, a showdown of expected top-10 teams. Few was pulled over on Sept. 6 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, about 30 miles east of the Gonzaga campus. The officer was responding to a report of a black SUV swerving erratically and speeding. Few provided breath samples at the scene that registered blood-alcohol concentrations of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08.

SOCCER

England takes step closer to World Cup qualification

England moved closer to World Cup qualification with a 5-0 win at Andorra . England kept a national record 12th clean sheet in a calendar year. With only the group winners automatically qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar next year, England is four points ahead of second-placed Albania ... Alexander Isak enhanced his burgeoning reputation with a superb individual goal in Sweden’s 3-0 win over Kosovo that lifted the team to within one point of Spain in their World Cup qualifying group. The Real Sociedad striker collected a pass on the left wing, put the ball through the legs of a challenger, then smashed a shot into the top corner from 30 meters ... Denmark marched on in its perfect World Cup qualifying campaign and Scotland found a stoppage-time winning goal against Israel to tighten its grip on second place in Europe Group F . Denmark’s 4-0 win at Moldova made it seven straight wins, still no goals conceded, and a seven-point lead over Scotland with three rounds of games left ... With group leader Italy away on Nations League duty, Switzerland took control of second place in their World Cup qualifying section after beating Northern Ireland 2-0. Goals from Steven Zuber and substitute Christian Fassnacht arrived in stoppage time at the end of each half, and both came after the Irish were reduced to 10 men.

MISCELLANY

US falls to Uruguay in Rugby World Cup qualifying tourney

Uruguay qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after downing the United States 34-15 while Canada will miss the tournament for the first time after an historic loss to Chile. Uruguay overturned a 19-16 loss to the US in Colorado last weekend to win comfortably in Montevideo and advance on aggregate 50-34. The us will face Chile next year for the right to go to the World Cup as the Americas 2 qualifier in Pool D ... Tom Slingsby skippered Team Australia to finishes of second, fourth and second to take the lead after the first day of the Spain Sail Grand Prix.