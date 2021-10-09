Five of their first six batters reached base in the bottom of the inning, the rally capped when an itinerant platoon player named Jordan Luplow turned a neck-high fastball into a grand slam.

Then — and there’s no polite way to put this — the Rays punched Chris Sale in the mouth.

The Red Sox were feeling good about themselves when they scored two runs in the top of the first inning in Game 2 of their Division Series against Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Tropicana Field, a warehouse masquerading as a ballpark, was so loud the noise felt waves hitting the beach as it bounced off the cement walls. Sale walked slowly off the mound, appearing shocked.

Advertisement

It was then, right exactly then, that best explains why Sox fans should be thankful Chaim Bloom decided to bring Alex Cora back as manager.

Cora got Tanner Houck up in the bullpen and took Sale out after one inning. Managers are always cognizant about not bruising the egos of accomplished veterans, but Postseason Cora is cold-blooded.

In 2018, Cora nailed certain Hall of Famer Craig Kimbrel to the bench and had Sale close out the World Series. This time it was Sale who had to take a step back for Houck whether he liked it or not.

At the same time, Cora walked the length of the dugout loudly reminding his players that there were eight innings still to play. Don’t panic, just keep playing and trust each other.

The response was a 14-6 victory that put the Sox two victories away from the ALCS with the next two games at Fenway Park.

“His leadership, I think, says it all,” Game 3 starter Nate Eovaldi said on Saturday. “Any time we start to — whether we’re losing focus or we’re kind of falling off —he rights the ship, gets us back online, gets us back on track.”

Advertisement

Going back to 2018, the Sox are 4-0 following a playoff loss under Cora with three of those victories on the road. The common denominator is his ability to keep the players moving in the same direction as doubt tries to find a way in.

“Huge,” said Ryan Brasier, a ring-holder from ‘18 who struck out the side in the seventh inning on Friday. “Not just AC, but the whole staff.

“We’ve got guys playing positions they may not be playing on other teams or in other years. AC has that something about him that he always finds a way to put guys in the right spots to succeed.”

Bloom was empowered by ownership to pick his own manager a year ago after Ron Roenicke was fired. Bloom had concerns about Cora, who was let go before the 2020 season after his prominent role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was revealed.

Whether it was Sam Fuld, Don Kelly, Carlos Mendoza or James Rowson, Bloom could have picked a partner in rebuilding the Sox and made a clean break from the past.

That Bloom had the confidence in himself to bring back Cora put the Sox on this path.

Cora, while bruised from his suspension, had the credibility in the clubhouse to guide the Sox through the August COVID-19 outbreak that nearly derailed the season.

For Eovaldi, that period felt like a family coming together at a time of crisis.

Advertisement

“That’s what our motto has been from the very beginning. We’re a family inside the clubhouse,” he said. “We all have to be together. We’re not going to get through this if we’re not all on the same page.

“Everybody bought in early, and I think that helped us get to this point.”

The Sox were losing players almost daily as positive tests mounted. But Cora wrung enough victories out of a roster loaded with rookies and waiver claims to keep the team positioned to still make the playoffs.

Cora also knew how to work the bullpen to compensate for a rotation that had only three reliable choices — Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta and Eduardo Rodriguez — for the bulk of the season.

The Sox were able to out-hit most of their problems thanks to Bloom adding Hunter Renfroe, Kiké Hernández, and Kyle Schwarber over the last 10 months.

Bloom also improved a worn-out bullpen by trading for Hansel Robles, who remarkably is riding a streak of 16 appearances without giving up a run.

As Cora acknowledged last week, there are times it looks ugly. The Sox can be a wreck defensively — although that has improved in recent weeks — and make some foolish mistakes running the bases.

The 2018 Sox were elegant. This bunch is flawed and occasionally frustrating.

But they’re also one of eight teams still standing because of a manager who didn’t let them get knocked down.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.