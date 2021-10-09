“I think we were 2-14 the year before they started playing for us. Their freshman year we were 8-8 and made the state tournament for the first time in five or six years.”

“They have been the driving force behind our success since they were freshmen,” Ashland coach Mike Roman said of the Joshis, who serve as junior co-captains for the Clockers.

Even as freshmen, Kyzar and Keira Joshi made an immediate impact for the Ashland golf team. The twin siblings quickly transformed the program from a pretender in the Tri-Valley League standings to an annual contender primed for postseason play.

Kyzar has played out of Ashland’s No. 1 spot for the past three seasons while his sister Keira has been the No. 2. After leading the Clockers to a 5-5 mark during last year’s COVID-19-shortened season, the Joshis helped Ashland (9-5) qualify for this year’s Division 2 Central tournament, scheduled for Oct. 19 at Maplegate Country Club in Bellingham.

Kyzar played a key role in clinching the team’s third consecutive sectional berth; he set a new school record by shooting a 2-under-par 31 to earn medalist honors in Ashland’s 227-233 victory over TVL rival Hopkinton Thursday at Pinecrest Golf Club in Holliston.

Although the duo shares a birthday and co-captain duties, their father Ketan said the siblings’ personalities — and approach to the game — are hardly identical.

“They are like chalk and cheese. They have nothing similar,” the father said. “If I talk about golf, their swing isn’t similar and neither is their approach. Kyzar would take an aggressive line, Keira keeps it in the middle of the fairway. Kyzar likes to attack and Keira likes to take her pars and move on.

“Even in life — they are a boy and a girl and they don’t do anything similar.”

Recently, Keira has been working to become more aggressive on the course. While most of her improvements can be attributed to practice and her growing confidence, Keira said she has also profited from playing alongside her Ashland teammates.

Many high school coaches opt to have their best two players play in the same pairing, but Roman strategically splits up the Joshis so they can assist teammates during matches. Keira noted that while she’s happy to offer advice, she has also benefited from the arrangement.

“It’s great to not only help them get better but to learn so much from them,” Keira said. “So many of [my teammates] are new to the sport, so they are a lot more carefree. It’s really fun to play with them and let loose a little bit.”

Although they play in separate pairings during matches, there is still a friendly sibling rivalry.

“There’s always a friendly sense of competition going on,” Kyzar said. “We’re pretty even as golfers, so I always have someone to push me and keep me challenged. When we play stroke play, I get the better of her a lot of times. But when it’s match play, she’s far better at that than me.”

While Roman laughs about how they show their competitiveness when they ask him how the other scored, he noted the siblings have a work ethic that distances them from their peers.

“They’ll be on the putting greens practicing putts after every match, before every practice and after every practice,” the coach said. “They have a tremendous work ethic and that’s something that separates them.”

Although the siblings credit their father for teaching them the game — Ketan said he fell in love with golf after moving to the US from India at the age of 25 — he is quick to praise their mom, Purvi, for always supporting them since he began taking them to the driving range when they were 4.

“I introduced them to the sport, but she’s the backbone of their sport,” Ketan said. “She’s like their third sibling, their triplet. You’d be hard-pressed to find them somewhere with her not around.”

All of the extra hours have paid off, not only for the Joshi twins but for the entire Ashland golf program. Long gone is the losing mentality that plagued the Clockers before Kyzar and Keira’s arrival— the program now has almost 30 players between its varsity and junior varsity teams and the expectation is to win.

“The atmosphere around the team has changed into more of a winning environment due to a lot of new players joining our team and just the golf atmosphere at our school is growing,” Kyzar said.

“That mentality of ‘Oh, what if we lose?’ or ‘We’re probably going to lose’ has gone completely out the window,” Keira added. “We might not always get the outcome we want, but it’s great to see that after all these years our team has become so strong.”

Tee shots

▪ The Upper Cape Tech boys’ golf team earned the Small schools title and Blackstone Valley Tech was crowned the Large schools’ champion Wednesday at the Massachusetts State Vocational Golf Championship held at Acushnet River Valley Country Club.

Connor McEntee (76) paced the Small field of 12 teams and 60 individuals to earn medalist honors while leading the Rams (325) to the team title. Upper Cape’s total also included scores from Pat Ghelfi (78), Asher Graff (83) and Zephyn Johnson (88).

Upper Cape coach Matt Lombard said he is hopeful Wednesday’s performance will help the Rams in the Mayflower Athletic Conference championship, scheduled for Thursday morning at 9 back at Acushnet.

“I’d like to think winning a tournament this way and having a couple guys come in really low will be a confidence booster,” Lombard said. “But we all know the reality with golf is one day you’re a champ, the next day you’re a chump. You might be hitting fairways and greens and loving life or punching out of the woods and three-putting everything. I think if we play our game, we’ll be in good shape but you never know.”

Cam Raymond (80) posted the low score for Valley Tech, which also received strong performances by Tyler White (81), Chase Levasseur (82) and Connor Griffin (83).

Bristol-Plymouth’s Ben Sirois carded a 2-over 74 to earn medalist honors for the large schools, which had 12 teams and 58 individuals represented.

▪ North Reading sophomore Isabel Brozena bested a 22-person field to win the Cape Ann League Open title after shooting a 2-over-par 74 to earn 69 Stableford points Thursday at Far Corner Golf Course.

Brozena’s title was just one of a few milestones for the 6-0 Hornets, who also won the league title outright after finishing their CAL slate undefeated.

Brozena, a returning Globe All-Scholastic, was named the Cal Kinney Division (large division) Player of the Year while North Reading coach Brian McAuliffe was named Coach of the Year.