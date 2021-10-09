A year after the injury, Thorbahn was not recovering well. He visited Joseph Van Allen of Boston Sports Performance for physical therapy and ever since then, Thorbahn has worked his way back to peak condition.

Almost two years later, the senior is finally back to full strength. After an arduous recovery, Thorbahn rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries Saturday, helping propel the Mustangs to an ISL6 victory over Lawrence Academy in a defensive slugfest, 14-7.

GROTON –– When Milton Academy played Deerfield Academy on Nov. 16, 2019 in a bowl game, Luke Thorbahn tore his hamstring in the fourth quarter. The Norwell native was forced to watch his teammates from the sidelines for the final five minutes, a three-point defeat for the Mustangs.

“I just take it as a blessing from God that I was meant to be out here,” Thorbahn said.

The senior, who also made five receptions for 30 yards, scored on a fourth-down run, diving into the end zone from 4 yards out on the first series of the game. After fumbling the ball away at the Mustangs 47-yard line in the fourth quarter, senior Mathias Fowler intercepted Spartans quarterback Ryan Puglisi on the ensuing play. Milton Academy (3-0) routinely called Thorbahn’s number during the final five minutes, entrusting Thorbahn to rebound from the fumble.

“I knew once I got that ball, we were going to get positive yards, it was just on me to make sure that I had the ball,” Thorbahn said. “Nothing really changes if I make a mistake, I’m still going to run with the same intensity that I did in the first quarter. I was ready to run like nothing ever happened.”

With quick feet, Thorbahn was able to spring free around the edge, finding success eluding the strong Lawrence Academy (2-1) defensive front when scampering outside the tackles.

“He’s a great player,” said Milton Academy coach Kevin Macdonald, who has been at the helm of the Mustangs program since 1996. “He runs a 4.40 40 (yard dash), so he’s got great speed. He’s just tough, he keeps the legs grinding.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.