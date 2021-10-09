But there have been plenty of surprise teams through the first four weeks of the season, and several disappointments. Let’s take a look at which teams are defying expectations (in no particular order):

In many NFL cities, the 2021 season is playing out as expected. The Bills are 3-1 and have the look of a Super Bowl contender. The Packers are rolling again, the Rams are flying high, and the Jets and Lions stink as usual.

▪ Bengals (3-1): No one expected much from a team that went 6-25-1 the last two seasons and had Joe Burrow coming back from a significant knee injury. But the defense has been stout (eighth in points allowed), rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been as good as advertised (297 yards and four touchdowns), and Burrow has been outstanding in his return, completing 73 percent of his passes, averaging 9.2 yards per attempt. The Bengals are a 3-point loss at Chicago from being undefeated, and look much-improved in their third year under coach Zac Taylor.

▪ Broncos (3-1): Third-year coach Vic Fangio finally has his defense rolling, with the Broncos No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed at just 12.3 per game. The offense hasn’t been especially dynamic, but it is thriving under Steady Teddy Bridgewater and his carefulness with the football. The Broncos’ three giveaways are third-fewest in the NFL, and Bridgewater hasn’t thrown an interception. They play in a brutal AFC West, but the Broncos’ formula of defense and avoiding turnovers will help them stay competitive.

▪ Chargers (3-1): Justin Herbert is proving to be as good as advertised, and he is blossoming into a superstar after pulling off consecutive wins over the Chiefs and Raiders. But the biggest difference is their defense under first-year head coach Brandon Staley, who led the NFL’s No. 1 defense last year with the Rams. The Chargers are No. 7 in points allowed after finishing 23rd last year, and their seven takeaways rank sixth-most in the NFL.

▪ Raiders (3-1): Derek Carr leads the NFL with 349.8 passing yards per game, and the Raiders opened the season with impressive wins over the Ravens, Steelers and Dolphins. But I’m not sure the hot start is sustainable. Two wins came in overtime, and last week they were held to 213 total yards in a 28-14 loss to the Chargers. The Raiders’ defense also ranks 19th in points allowed and hasn’t forced a turnover in two weeks.

Dak Prescott hasn't missed a beat in his return from injury. Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

▪ Cowboys (3-1): The Cowboys always had a lot of firepower on offense, and Dak Prescott is playing like an MVP, the early front-runner for Comeback Player of the Year. But the defense, which finished 28th in points allowed last year, is faring much better under new coordinator Dan Quinn. The Cowboys have forced a league-high eight interceptions and are second in the NFL with 10 takeaways, including at least two in every game.

▪ Panthers (3-1): They suffered their first loss last week after getting hit by the injury bug, but Stephon Gilmore can bolster the secondary and Christian McCaffrey should be back soon from a hamstring injury. The Panthers are blazing fast on defense, ranking third in points allowed and first on third down. Sam Darnold has cut down on his turnovers and is completing 67.8 percent of his passes, about 6 percentage points higher than his best season with the Jets. Darnold is further proof that coaching and environment matters more than pure talent in the NFL.

Biggest disappointments

▪ Dolphins (1-3): Hoping to build off last year’s 10-6 finish, the Dolphins instead are a mess, having lost three straight. Tua Tagovailoa is already hurt, Jacoby Brissett isn’t getting it done, and the offensive setup is confusing — is George Godsey calling the plays? Charlie Frye? Eric Studesville? No wonder the Dolphins rank 31st in points and yards. If not for a Damien Harris fumble, the Fins could be 0-4.

▪ Steelers (1-3): Have not been competitive in three straight losses by double digits, and Ben Roethlisberger looks cooked. The Steelers are 28th in points scored, and Big Ben ranks in the bottom five of starting quarterbacks in passer rating and yards per attempt. The Steelers are in this predicament because they didn’t draft a quarterback the last few years and are boxed in with a 39-year-old Roethlisberger.

At 39, Ben Roethlisberger is a far cry from his former self. Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

▪ Colts (1-3): Finally got their first win last week, convincingly, over the Dolphins, but this season has been frustrating. New quarterback Carson Wentz missed most of training camp with a foot injury, then dealt with two sprained ankles last month, and also went on the COVID (he was not vaccinated). All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson also has been on the COVID list this year, and now is on injured reserve with ankle and knee injuries. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is also on IR, and first-round pick Kwity Paye is banged up. The Colts are lucky they play in a lousy division.

▪ Titans (2-2): They do lead the AFC South, but they just lost to the Jets, for crying out loud. Derrick Henry is still churning out yards, but Julio Jones has done very little (204 yards, no touchdowns), A.J. Brown has done even less (92 yards, one TD), and Ryan Tannehill is struggling under new coordinator Todd Downing. The defense has not improved, ranking 26th in points allowed. Star pass rusher Bud Dupree, signed for $35 million fully guaranteed this offseason, has only two tackles and no sacks through two games as he comes back from an ACL injury. They need a win in the worst way Sunday against the Jaguars.

▪ Seahawks (2-3): An important year to repair the franchise’s relationship with Russell Wilson has started horribly. They are in last place in a difficult NFC West following Thursday night’s loss to the Rams, and it doesn’t seem to be Wilson’s fault. He is putting up MVP numbers — leading the league with a 125.3 passer rating with 10 touchdowns, one interception and 72 percent completion rate — but the Seahawks’ defense is getting torn apart. It is allowing 450.8 yards per game, which would set a record currently held by the 2012 Saints (440.8). Now Wilson has an injured finger on his throwing hand, putting his ironman streak of 165 consecutive starts (including postseason) in jeopardy.

With Russell Wilson likely to miss extended time, the Seahawks could be in trouble. Steph Chambers/Getty

▪ Patriots (1-3): This list wouldn’t be complete without the Patriots, who are locked in a three-way tie for last in the AFC East despite overhauling the roster with several big-name free agents. Certainly they had hoped to be better after a relatively soft opening with the Dolphins, Jets, Saints and Bucs. But the Patriots are 0-3 at home (they never had a three-game home losing streak between 2001-19), and they are beating themselves. The Patriots are tied for third-most giveaways (seven), and are 11th in penalty yards (245).

Second-half comebacks

Trailing at the half usually spells doom

Much has been made of Rams coach Sean McVay’s 40-0 record when leading at halftime. But Thursday night, the Rams trailed the Seahawks, 7-3, at halftime, which got me wondering about McVay’s record in that scenario.

Per the databases from Pro Football Reference, McVay’s record when trailing at the half (entering Thursday night’s game) was 6-19, a .240 win percentage. Expand the criteria to “tied or losing” at halftime, and McVay was 9-25 with 15 losses in his last 16 attempts.

Sounds bad, right? But McVay’s .240 win percentage when trailing at halftime is actually 10th best since 2017 (his first season). In that time frame, NFL teams trailing at the half were 201-842-4, for a win percentage of .194. Put another way, teams that are leading at halftime have won more than 80 percent of the games over the last five seasons, a rate that seems remarkably high. It demonstrates the importance of jumping out to a halftime lead.

The five best teams at second-half comebacks since the start of 2017: Steelers (.448 win percentage), Saints (.440), Packers (.419), Seahawks (.382), and Chiefs (.381). The five worst: Jets (.051), Panthers (.067), Browns (.069), Ravens (.095), and Falcons (.103). The Patriots are 13th (.208).

Of course, the Rams did pull off the second-half comeback on Thursday night, finding their rhythm on offense to score three touchdowns and beat the Seahawks, 26-17. McVay’s record improves to 7-19 (.269) when trailing at halftime, now eighth-best since 2017.

And now we know how difficult it was to pull that off.

Inevitable move

Bears’ Fields latest young QB to start sooner than expected

Chicago's Justin Fields is the latest rookie quarterback to be thrown into the fire. David Banks/Associated Press

Bears coach Matt Nagy made the least-shocking decision of the season this past week when he announced that rookie first-round pick Justin Fields will be the starter. Nagy started the season with Andy Dalton, and initially said he would give the offense back to the veteran after he returned from a minor knee injury suffered in Week 2.

But the Bears are 30th in scoring and 32nd in points, their season is somewhat hanging in the balance at 2-2, and let’s be honest, no one in Chicago is coming out to see Dalton. Fields is the future, and everyone wants to see what he can do, especially with his spectacular athleticism. The biggest surprise is that it took Nagy five weeks to make the inevitable move.

Fields is just the latest young QB to get his opportunity quickly despite his team trying to take things slowly. Justin Herbert was supposed to sit behind Tyrod Taylor last year, but Taylor had a freak injury before Week 2 kickoff, Herbert excelled in his place, and never gave the job back.

In 2018, the Browns were planning to sit Baker Mayfield, but Taylor (coincidentally) got hurt in Week 3, Mayfield started in Week 4, and remained the starter the rest of the season. And in 2017, Tom Savage started the season, but got hurt in Week 1, gave way to Deshaun Watson, and Watson started the next six games before tearing his ACL.

The only team that has been able to commit to its slow quarterback plan was the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes, whose only start in 2017 came in Week 17.

Championship caliber

Patriots’ winning culture starting to fade

The Patriots return to Houston Sunday, site of arguably their greatest triumph — the 28-3 comeback victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. But the memories from that game are starting to fade from the Patriots’ locker room.

Of the 72 players on the active roster, practice squad and reserve lists, only 12 remain from that 2016 Patriots team: C David Andrews, RB Brandon Bolden, LS Joe Cardona, LB Dont’a Hightower, OL Ted Karras, ST Brandon King, RG Shaq Mason, S Devin McCourty, CB Jonathan Jones, ST Matthew Slater, LB Kyle Van Noy and RB James White.

The Patriots also have four more players who won a championship in 2018: OT Trent Brown, CB J.C. Jackson, DE Lawrence Guy and DE Deatrich Wise.

That means 56 of the 72 players on the Patriots were not part of the team’s championship success from 2014-18. It’s a new locker room now, and Bill Belichick and the veterans have to teach winning football and culture to the next generation of Patriots.

Meyer under siege

How long will Jaguars coach last after incident?

Urban Meyer's days seem numbered in Jacksonville. Andy Lyons/Getty

The Urban Meyer incident was stunning for multiple reasons. One is how a high-profile coach could be naive enough to act like he did in public while wearing an Ohio State pullover at his own restaurant in front of dozens of people with smartphones.

The other was Meyer not flying home on the team plane following the Jaguars’ Thursday night loss to the Bengals that dropped them to 0-4. We remember Bill Parcells not flying home with the Patriots following their Super Bowl loss in 1997, but Meyer may be the first coach in history to ditch his team during the regular season.

Meyer didn’t have to spend the weekend grinding away on game tape, but surely he could have spent Friday and parts of the weekend getting ready for the next game against the Titans, while showing his players, owner and fan base he is invested in improving his winless team.

Instead, Meyer seemed to reveal he just doesn’t have the chops or the work ethic to survive in the NFL. Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he is going to stand by Meyer, but Meyer’s brief tenure already has been a disaster. Will Meyer even make it through the Jaguars’ Week 7 bye? At this point, it feels like a coin-toss.

Neon lights

A small look at Deion Sanders, behind the scenes

For a story in Sunday’s Globe on Texans GM Nick Caserio, I caught up with former 12-year NFL defensive end N.D. Kalu, who is a host on SportsTalk 790 in Houston. Kalu provided some fun insight into what it was like to be teammates with Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. Kalu and Sanders were only teammates for one season, with Washington in 2000, but have remained friends for more than two decades.

“I was in awe of him,” said Kalu, who was a fourth-year defensive end at the time. “I’m sure he did it with everybody, but there would be days where he would just come sit right next to my locker and just talk. One day he saw me reading and he was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you read,’ and then he gave me a book by T.D. Jakes. He was just a good dude. He’s not what you would think when you see him on television. To this day we still text and talk back and forth.”

Extra points

The Cowboys cut linebacker Jaylon Smith, a surprise considering his production and guaranteed contract. Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Sunday night’s Bills-Chiefs game marks the ninth time in 10 seasons that the two AFC Championship game teams played in the subsequent season. The winner has gone on to win the Super Bowl four times — 2019 Chiefs (over Patriots), 2014-16 Patriots (both over Denver) and 2012 Ravens (over Patriots) … Why would the Cowboys cut productive linebacker Jaylon Smith when his $7.2 million salary this year is fully guaranteed? An injury this year could have left the Cowboys on the hook for next year, when Smith has a $9.2 million salary that is guaranteed for injury only. Smith played in 56 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps through four games … The Patriots and Texans may as well be division rivals. Sunday’s game marks the seventh straight year the teams have faced each other, and the 11th matchup in the past 10 years. The Patriots won eight in a row between 2012-18, including two playoff games, but the Texans won in 2019 and 2020, both in Houston … The Giants have a brutal upcoming schedule: at Cowboys, Rams, Panthers, at Chiefs, Raiders, bye, at Bucs. Combined record: 18-7… Great stat from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald: The Patriots-Bucs game drew more viewers in Miami-Fort Lauderdale (11.7 percent) than last Sunday’s Dolphins-Colts game (11.0).

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.