Boston, which will be back to its customary Patriots Day niche for the first time in three years, only will have to compete with Tokyo (March 6) for spring competitors. “Normally our field would be buttoned up by mid-November,” said Mary Kate Shea , the race’s professional athlete program manager. “This year I’m going to take my time and look at all the majors results and have a lot of meetings in New York. Boston’s in a great position to put on an amazing show in April.”

Boston, which perennially shares the April majors calendar with London, will have that month all to itself next year. London already has pushed its date to Oct. 9, the third straight time that the race will be held in the fall. “[London race director] Hugh Brasher has adamantly told me they’re a spring event,” said Chicago counterpart Carey Pinkowski , whose event follows London by a week this year and next. “They’ll be back in the spring. That’s where they belong. That’s where they want to be.”

Fastest woman among withdrawals

Ethiopia’s Yebrgual Melese, who was the fastest woman in the field (2:19:36), leads the list of nearly a dozen scratches from Monday’s 125th race. Also withdrawn are Angela Tanui, Besu Sado, Bedatu Hirpa, Tish Jones and Molly Huddle.

Deletions from the men’s side include former champion Yuki Kawauchi, Paul Lonyangata, Thomas Kiplagat, Abrar Osman and Tyler Pennel.

Injuries and pandemic-related visa issues were the most common reasons. Huddle, the third-ranked American woman, is three months pregnant. “I had planned on running,” said Huddle, a two-time Olympian on the track who raced here in 2018. “We did one month of a buildup and it wasn’t going very well.” Huddle, whose due date is in late April, hopes to be back in action by June.

Quirky weather in forecast

The race’s deferred date may be October but Monday’s forecast calls for the same quirky weather that runners have come to expect from Boston in April. The temperature will be near 70 with a 12 mile-an-hour headwind from the northeast.

Majors will crown a new champ

With Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge skipping the fall season after retaining his Olympic title, the Abbott World Marathon Majors will crown a new men’s victor after next month’s series finale in New York.

Kipchoge has only run two majors since the cycle began in October 2019 and finished a non-scoring eighth in London last year. London victor Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia leads the men’s standings although countryman Lelisa Desisa can displace him by winning his third Boston title.

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei likely will be dethroned as women’s champion by countrywoman Joyciline Jepkosgei, who beat her in London last weekend and would win the tiebreaker. Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir, the Olympic champion and New York favorite, also is in the mix.

Boston on Kipchoge’s list

Kipchoge, the man everyone wanted at their starting line this fall, plans to announce his 2022 program this month.

“The world championship [(in Eugene, Ore., in mid-July] is still in my mind but I don’t know if I’ll run,” said Kipchoge, who has yet to compete in the event. At 36 he’s running out of time to complete his career checklist.

“In my mind I need to run all the six World Major Marathons,” said Kipchoge, who has won London four times, Berlin thrice and Chicago once but hasn’t run New York, Tokyo or Boston. “So Boston is in my bucket list.”

‘Tarzan’ anniversary

This year’s race marks the 85th anniversary of Ellison “Tarzan” Brown’s triumph that gave Heartbreak Hill its name. Brown, a Native American from Rhode Island whose Narragansett tribal name was Deerfoot, was leading on the final Newton rise when surging pursuer Johnny Kelley tapped him on the shoulder. “I made a big mistake when I did that,” Kelley said decades later. “It was as much to say, ‘Hey, boy, move over.’ It was a terrible thing to do and I still regret it.” Brown, startled by the tap, took off and went on to win by nearly two minutes while Kelley faded to fifth. “Maybe he thought he was going to go by, but I didn’t,” said Brown, who went on to compete in that summer’s Berlin Olympics and shattered Boston’s course record in 1939. Globe writer and longtime sports editor Jerry Nason dubbed the hill Heartbreak because of Kelley’s demise there.