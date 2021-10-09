Two veteran athletes are on my mind. One is, or certainly ought to be, heading for his sport’s Hall of Fame. The other isn’t. But each has made a contribution worth noting.

When Tanner Houck struck out Brett Gardner for the second out of the seventh inning — his third whiff of the evening — in Tuesday night’s Wild Card Game, I turned to my daughter Jessica and said, “That could be his last at-bat in the big leagues.” If so, it would mark the end of an unusual career in New York Yankees history.

Brett Gardner has played for the Yankees, and only the Yankees, for the past 14 seasons. As a rule, when someone plays that long for anybody, it generally means he was a star at some point in his career. Lou Gehrig (1923-39) was a career Yankee. Joe DiMaggio (1936-51) was a career Yankee. Phil Rizzuto (1941-56, and then some, with 40 more years as a Yankee broadcaster) was a career Yankee. Mickey Mantle (1951-68) was a career Yankee. Whitey Ford (1950-67) was a career Yankee. Derek Jeter (1995-2014) was a career Yankee. Mariano Rivera (1995-2013) was a career Yankee.

And what do these gentlemen have in common? They all have plaques in Cooperstown. Brett Gardner will be paying to get in.

But the Yankees must have liked what Brett Gardner has given them, or else, despite his modest statistics (career batting average .256, career OPS .740) he could not have lasted 14 years in pinstripes. It just doesn’t ordinarily work out that way. The closest thing I can think of was the case of Roy White (1965-79), another Yankee lifer. He isn’t going to Cooperstown either, but in his prime he was a better ballplayer than Gardner, at least in my estimation. White was a two-time All Star and a key member of those 1977 and 1978 championship teams.

When I think of Gardner it’s in the realm of him being a professional pest, the personification of the term “scrappy.” I’m amazed to discover he has fanned as many as 135 times in a season, and that he has whiffed damn near twice as often as he’s walked (1,245 to 699), because I always hated seeing him come up in big situations against the Red Sox. I was always sure he would get his bat on the ball. So much for perception vs. reality.

Brett Gardner is far from a superstar, but his career in New York has been remarkable still. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

I do believe he’s been a better ballplayer than you probably think. He really was a 2015 All-Star. He led the league in stolen bases with 49 in 2011. He led the league in triples with 10 in 2013. He led the league in sacrifice hits with 13 in 2014. He won a Gold Glove in 2016. I mean, who knew? He scored 90 or more runs four times. There was value, for sure, but he still appeared to be the kind of player who would bounce around.

Who would have believed that, at age 38, he’d be starting in center field in the most important game of the season? It wasn’t an ideal circumstance for the Yankees, but he was there to answer the bell.

Now, was that strikeout Tuesday night really his final plate appearance? The Yankees can buy him out for $1.15 million if they choose. That is not his wish. “I hope not,” he said. “I hope I come back next season.”

I hope he is. He’s all baseball, through and through. We can’t have enough of those guys.

Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol made it official the other day. The 7-footer has formally retired from basketball.

Full disclosure: I am the Northeast Regional president of the Pau Gasol Fan Club, or I would be if there actually was such a thing. I am still steaming about him being jobbed out of his rightful MVP award for his performance in the 2010 NBA Finals.

How good was he? I’ll tell you how good he was. A decade or so ago, he was the most skilled big man in the world. He could post you up with classically ambidextrous moves. He could step outside and hit a three. He could rebound. He could pass. He could defend. He was so elegant with his movements that some accused him of being “soft.”

Pau Gasol, an underappreciated star, made his retirement official this week. LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

Ha! Ask the Celtics how “soft” he was in those 2010 Finals. And I can’t wait for his speech, which might be delivered in three or four languages.

For Pau Gasol, you see, is a true Renaissance Man. He has a well-documented interest in medicine. He has actually been allowed by professionals to witness complicated surgeries. In addition to his native Spanish and Catalan and his flawless English, he has taught himself Italian and French. He is an avid reader. His interest in music has led to a friendship with Placido Domingo.

He has been the recipient of numerous honors, both here and abroad, for his off-the-court activities. That includes the 2012 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award.

And how about this? He once wrote an open letter to the Players Tribune promoting the candidacy of Becky Hammon to become an NBA head coach.

There aren’t many Good Person bases he hasn’t touched. Pau Gasol will be missed.

Brett Gardner would be missed, too. Unlike some of his higher-paid teammates, you’d never find him standing on first when he should have been on second.