Another possibility if Moore and/or Wagner were to go unclaimed would be for the Bruins to swing a deal with another NHL club and perhaps retain/share salary. In recent years, the Bruins were forced to keep money on their books to deal Matt Beleskey to the Rangers and David Backes to the Ducks.

If not claimed by any of the NHL’s other 31 teams, both players could be assigned to AHL Providence, though it’s not uncommon in such scenarios for “cleared” players to remain in camp as practice players rather than be placed with a minor-league affiliate.

A week away from opening a new season, on Saturday the Bruins trimmed back the scope of their varsity roster and payroll, placing two veterans, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman John Moore, on waivers.

Wagner and Moore became more expendable over the summer when GM Don Sweeney spent aggressively in the free agent market, particularly in the signings of forwards Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek and Erik Haula, as well as defenseman Derek Forbort.

Those additions pushed Wagner, a fourth-line right wing, and Moore, a spare blue liner, deeper down the roster roll call.

Wagner, who grew up in the Boston suburbs, in 2019 signed a three-contract extension worth a total $4.05 million. He has two years remaining, which carries a $1.35 million cap hit.

Moore, a surprising long-term signing in July 2018 for five years/$13.75 million, has been a very limited contributor since his arrival. In part because of injuries, he has played but 90 regular-seasons games in his Boston tenure and suited up only 11 times in the postseason. He underwent extensive shoulder surgery after being hurt early last season.

The Bruins hoped Moore could be a No. 3 pairing regular, and perhaps supply some competitive push to a second pairing, but he struggled to be more than a spare contributor in coach Bruce Cassidy’s lineup. The two years remaining on his deal carry a $2.75 million cap.

It’s possible, though not likely, both Moore and Wagner will be claimed. If so, the Bruins would build some of the savings from their combined $4.1 million cap hit into their available cap space, which today stands at approximately $1.6 million. However, some of that potential savings would be gobbled up by the one or two prospects likely to be plugged into their spots.

For instance, it’s likely now that center/wing prospect Jack Studnicka will be kept on the varsity rather than be assigned to Providence. His cap hit for this season would be only $775,000.

If Moore departs, it provides more potential playing time for fellow depth defender Jakub Zboril. The Bruins also liked what they saw of backline prospect Brady Lyle in training camp. Zboril’s cap figure of $725,000 already is factored into the club’s existing obligations. Lyle, if promoted, would be but an $800,000 addition.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.