Carey Price, 14 seasons and nearly 800 games in the simmering crockpot known as being the Montreal Canadiens No. 1 goaltender, walked away Thursday to seek help offered by the NHL/NHLPA player assistance safety net previously known for many years as the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

Many of us finally come to a parting when realizing, or being forced to realize, that the pain of remaining in something broken or destructive is worse than the accrued cost, emotional or otherwise, that typically comes with the courage it takes to ask for help and the work it takes to get better.

It’s painful to walk away from the people and things we love, no matter how obvious or severe the need, the risk, the fear.

Cheers here for Price, now 34. Not an easy first step to take, especially with so many relying on him, including a wife and three kids who love him, a city and fan base that adore him (most of the time), a franchise that counts on him as the face of its multi-billion-dollar business, teammates who pencil him in each night as their last hope to save their collective backside for their myriad on-ice inadequacies and blunders.

Precisely what ails Price was not made public, though his wife Angela promptly posted on Instagram that it was vital that he “put mental health first” and that his taking a break was “the absolute best decision for us” as a family.

Any questions? Of course. Price is big star, in arguably the biggest hockey city (don’t leak a word of this to Toronto). His abrupt exit naturally leaves us all wanting to know more, know why, does it not?

Truth is, we may never know what Price feels needs fixin’, and we should all be fine with that. In fact, in one very important way it’s better that we don’t know, and all the better if we stop asking, simply because that knee-jerk inquisitiveness from media and fans to be told why can be just what prevents the next athlete from seeking help.

Goaltender Carey Price is taking a leave of absence from the Canadiens. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Sadly, there is still a stigma that comes with getting help for mental health issues, in whatever form or extreme they manifest. Thankfully, the subject is not nearly as taboo as it was 5, 10 or 20 years ago, or even what it was before Simone Biles, the brilliant US gymnast, made public her struggles at this year’s Olympics, but it still exists, inhibits, extends the pain of those who suffer.

If we truly care about shooing away the stigma, one giant step forward would be for all of us to surrender our urge to ask the athlete in need why he or she is in need, to stop pressing our noses up against the windows around their lives and asking, “What’s wrong?”

Let’s all get over it, and hope in doing so that those who need help can get to it faster, get over what ails them.

What we all know at this point is that Price, age 20 when he came aboard what initially was a Montreal job share with Cristobal Huet and Jaroslav Halak, has piled up a daunting, if not superhuman workload. To wit: 707 regular-season games, totaling 20,911 shots on net and 41,707 minutes fronting a 24-square-foot psychological abyss framed by three red pipes and a slippery floor.

For years logged on the job for Les Glorieux, Price is on track to outdistance the combined regular-season totals in a CH sweater of legends Ken Dryden and Patrick Roy (946 games, 26,435 shots, 55,227 minutes).

Dryden abruptly called it quits, saying his tank was topped, thank you, after playing his last game at age 31. Roy, then only 30, was quick-dished to Colorado in December 1995, just days after staging a hissy fit behind the bench in Montreal for all to see the night he was yanked from net.

Yep, that Montreal goalie job can get to people, even the very best of ‘em, and Price is among the best, as reflected in his paycheck (five years remaining at a $10.5 million cap hit).

Which also is not to say that sheer workload is what sent Price seeking safe harbor. Again, we don’t know the root cause and we don’t have to know. But, man, the mere tonnage of that work demand, particularly in that hockey-mad (some might say hysterical) environment, including a demanding run this spring to the Cup Final in the thick of a pandemic, could put a wrinkle or two in Superman’s cape.

“If we do this right as a society,” noted longtime coach Paul Maurice, discussing Price’s situation with the Winnipeg Jets media, “I believe, the kid that’s got the Carey Price jersey that’s 12 [years old] isn’t going to look at Carey Price as [if] he’s a bad guy. It’s that he’s a courageous guy.”

Right now, and no doubt forever, the most important thing to glean in all this is that living in need is never an alternative to seeking help. Illness is not weakness. First steps, though frightening, provide a way out.

For some, Carey Price on Thursday became the face of a different franchise, one that will operate best when questions become fewer, help more routine, and victories pile high.

Speed up the process

Marchand worked on his weaknesses, not strengths

Bruins roster hopefuls can learn from Brad Marchand's early improvement years ago. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Bruins training camp yet again underscored just how hard it can be for prospects to chisel out a varsity roster spot.

The exercise was made all the more difficult over the summer, as noted here prior to camp, with GM Don Sweeney’s handful of veteran free-agent signings — the likes of Nick Foligno, Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek up front, Derek Forbort on the blue line, Linus Ullmark in net.

All the UFAs came aboard with one-way, guaranteed deals, all but wiping out, at least for now, the chance of, say, a Brady Lyle (D), Jakub Lauko (F) or Oskar Steen (F) moving on up from AHL Providence. Heck, it’s been hard for John Moore and Jakub Zboril to hang in as blue-line spares.

Equally clear, yet again, was how difficult it can be for younger prospects to enhance their overall skill sets, be it skating speed, the heavy lifting to be done in corners and boards, physical play defending down low in the D zone, getting to the high-demand scoring spots in the O zone.

Human nature, as Brad Marchand noted the other day, is for players not to attack their own weaknesses.

“Some guys, their skills just hold them back,” said Marchand, who has steadily added to his overall skill set entering his 13th NHL season. “I think everyone has things they’re gifted at, come easier to them. But everyone works at the things they’re good at and a lot of guys don’t like to work at the things they’re bad at, because it’s frustrating and rigorous. But those are the guys you typically see excel later on in their careers. They do spend the extra time.”

By his own admission, the biggest obstacle Marchand had to overcome was his sometimes immature action on the ice, which led to suspensions for such things as slew-footing and dangerous hits. Much of that changed after he was admonished by the league for his notorious licking incidents (pucker up, Ryan Callahan) during the 2018 playoffs.

A lengthy sitdown with Bruce Cassidy that offseason, the coach making clear that Marchand risked forever tarnishing his legacy, abruptly curbed the L’il Ball o’ Hate’s behavior. Ever since, he has been laser focused and hell-bent on production. Only four NHLers (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Patrick Kane and fellow Maritimer Nathan MacKinnon) outproduced Marchand’s 93-163—256 the past three seasons.

Which one amongst those five least resembles the others? Marchand. The rest arrived at the Show as highly-skilled, highly-touted wunderkinds. MacKinnon and Kane each earned Rookie of the Year (Calder) honors. McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane each own at least one MVP (Hart) trophy. Marchand arrived as a fourth-line curiosity and has since earned a tenured chair among the game’s elite producers.

The hardest skill for anyone to develop, noted Cassidy, is skating speed.

“To see an increment in your speed, man, it takes a while to keep building and building up to see any result,” he said. “It does happen. I’ve seen it, but you’re almost talking from one year to the next to improve it. Weight loss, you can see that in two weeks, just look in the mirror, right? But some of the other stuff is tough.”

Marchand’s speed has increased considerably, especially from a standing start, over the years here. His elusive acceleration around the net is beguiling, particularly in shorthanded situations. He worked incessantly to improve his board and corner work, noting recently that he and then teammate Gregory Campbell often wrapped up workouts with lengthy sessions to build those heavy skills.

The Marchand who arrived on Causeway Street at age 21 — like so many prospects — had little grasp of what it would take to fill out the skills package.

“Not at all,” he said “It took me years and years to really realize what goes into it— and the time you put in this year for five years down the road. Those are the things I don’t think you realize till later on — and that’s something we’re trying to teach here to young guys. You know, you put all this work in and it’s not for today, it’s for four and five years down the road where it will really pay off. It’s not something you do in a summer. It takes all year to do.

“It took a long time for me. You think you know so much at a young age, and you think you are this or that, whatever. And a lot of these guys do well in college or junior, but it’s a whole different level coming here and doing it every single night … preseason, regular season, playoffs, just a whole different animal. It takes a lot of time, a lot of knowledge, a lot of mistakes and a lot of repetition.”

Buffalo news?

Sabres might be more open to trading Eichel

Rumor has it that the Sabres may be growing more willing to hear offers for Jack Eichel. Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Sabres open their new season — the start of a dismal 11th consecutive playoff miss — Thursday at home with the Habs (Montreal almost certain to have Jake Allen in net).

Meanwhile, Jack Eichel’s availability remains unresolved because of his nagging neck injury. The Sabres want the ex-BU star to have a fusion procedure, one that would sideline him for six months, to fix his herniated cervical disk. Eichel’s camp, at last word, preferred he undergo surgery to replace the disk.

Either way, amid the stalemate, Eichel and his $10 million cap hit will start the season on the Injured Reserve Sideline.

Rumors heated up mid-week that the Sabres were more willing of late to share more of their star center’s medical history, with NHL insider Darren Dreger saying that one club in particular was inching closer to making a trade offer.

Per one Globe inside source, the three clubs believed expressing big like for Ike: Anaheim, Los Angeles and Vegas. The best landing spot would seem Vegas, where Eichel, entering his seventh NHL season, finally would have chance to play for a good team. He needs to breathe the oxygen generated by a playoff contender.

Pain, no gain

Bruins’ 2019 pick Beecher dogged by injuries

Bruins first-round pick (No. 20, 2019) John Beecher did not suit up for Michigan’s season opener last Saturday, a 7-1 pasting of Brown Green. (Brendan Brisson hat trick).

Beecher, 20, suffered another injury (upper body) in preseason, according to a team spokesperson contacted by the Globe. Return date: undetermined.

Injuries have proven to be a bugaboo for the 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound center, who was limited to 16 games last year with the Wolverines. A positive COVID test also forced him off the USA roster for the World Junior tournament.

Substantial time missed this season would make Beecher less likely to turn pro with the Bruins in the spring. If he plays out a fourth season in college, he could still sign here but he also would be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in August 2023 and sign anywhere in the Original 32.

Loose pucks

Former Bruin Ryan Donato seems to be making it stick in Seattle. Derek Leung/Getty

As the weekend approached, it appeared the Kraken would enter the season with ex-Bruins Ryan Donato and Jeremy Lauzon both holding roster spots. Donato, not retained by the Sharks, signed for the league minimum $750,000 (one way) and has been riding regularly at left wing on a third line with center Morgan Geekie (ex-Carolina) and right winger Joonas Donskoi (ex-Colorado). Lauzon, who went to Seattle in the expansion draft, is not likely to be with the opening-night six pack but should stay aboard as a spare. They open Tuesday night in Las Vegas … David Krejci, of the Sternberk, Czechia, Krejcis, entered weekend play ranked T4 in Czech Extraliga scoring. His line after eight games with the Extraliga Olomouc Roosters: 7-5—12 ... Elite center Nicklas Backstrom (hip) won’t start the season for the Caps — music to the ears of 31 other clubs. Meanwhile the Caps have two first-round choices potentially to fill the gap at pivot: Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre. Backstrom had the hip scored in 2015 and now, roughly a month shy of his 34th birthday, is feeling the toll of high mileage. The slick Swede has four years remaining with a $9.2 million cap hit … Michigan’s Brisson, son of super agent Pat Brisson, is in his sophomore season with the Wolverines. The Golden Knights made him a first-round pick (29) in 2020 … Montreal early last week picked up Quebec-raised tender Sam Montembeault on waivers from the Panthers. The job will be Allen’s while Carey is out, but “Monty,” 9-8-3 in his 25 appearances with the Panthers the last two seasons, will be expected to provide relief in back-to-backs … Anchorage, home of Jeremy Swayman, is located 61 degrees north, while Jarved, Sweden, is 63 degrees north, both Bruins tenders enjoying 24-hour daylight for portions of the summer. For an idea of how far up there is up there, Edmonton, the NHL’s northernmost outpost, is 53 degrees north …The Coyotes last weekend nixed the customary jacket-and-tie dress code for players when on the road. Other clubs will be sure to follow, but you can bet your leather-soled wingtips that Isles boss Lou Lamoriello won’t let his Fishsticks out the door unless they’re spit-shined, shaved and properly suited.





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.