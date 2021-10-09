“Maybe this is where I need to be,” LaBelle mused the other day, amid being put through workout rigors in trainer Kevin Cobbs’s cozy fight studio in Foxborough. “Cancer’s touched us all, one way or the other. I’m not a doctor. I’m not a scientist. But if I can do something small that helps find a cure, for me, I figure that’s huge.”

No single fighter, not even the great(est) Muhammad Ali himself, packed the kind of wallop it would take to knock out cancer. But that’s the point why LaBelle, and everyone else on the card at the House of Blues, is about to stick their chin out and put up their mitts.

Gus LaBelle, 39, a former corrections officer in Dedham, is a carpenter by trade these days, but he’s about to swap his hammer and saw for pair of boxing gloves in a bid to help knock cancer all the way to Palookaville.

LaBelle is one of 26 first-time fighters, amateurs all, on the card Wednesday night on Lansdowne Street in the latest iteration of Haymakers for Hope, the Boston-born charity that has raised some $14.5 million for cancer research the last 10 years.

Advertisement

Haymakers has staged these amateur fight fests in four cities, rallying a total of nearly 800 fighters, including the likes of the 5-foot-6-inch LaBelle. As the weekend approached, LaBelle had raised over $13,000, some of it through sweatshirt sales for his bout vs. Anthony Lallis, a 43-year-old insurance agent. The total pot, all earmarked for research, was nearly $700,000.

H4H fighters come from myriad backgrounds, professions, and financial means. They have been doctors and lawyers, scientists and tradesman, Olympic swimmers (Dara Torres) who’ve known the pursuit of gold, and culinary artists forever in search of crafting the perfect dish (chef’s kiss here).

Advertisement

The intimate setting of the House of Blues brings them all together, each fight slated for three three-minute rounds, for what is always a fun, rewarding night, win or lose (for ticket information, go to: haymakersforhope.org).

A bout during the 2018 Haymakers for Hope at the House of Blues. mikediskin.com

Virtually all fighters, trained for three months by Haymakers-approved coaches, enter the ring in someone’s memory. LaBelle is no exception. Raised in Leominster, he was 10 when his dad, Richard LaBelle, a public school teacher and administrator in Leominster, succumbed to pancreatic cancer.

“Docs told him he had six months — he lasted a year, but it was a pretty rough ride at the end,” recalled Gus, who was born in El Salvador and adopted as an infant by Richard and Bonita LaBelle. “He was a fighter . . . we’re the same that way, I guess.”

LaBelle grew up as a hockey player and one of his side jobs, along with carpentry, has been installing outdoor rinks, including one in recent years at City Hall Plaza. A winger, he played at Leominster High, Lawrence Academy, Bentley, and Curry.

He still plays men’s league hockey once a week, and says, with a stifled smile and slight shrug, that he’s never fought much on the ice. If you’re looking to go to a boxing match with the hope that a hockey fight breaks out on Wednesday, he pledges he’s not your man.

“High school and college, I mean, you can’t fight there, right?” he said. “Otherwise, yeah, maybe a fight or two . . . no matter where you play, there’s always a guy or two out there who’s looking to go, but . . . ”

Advertisement

Cobbs, a 6-2 pro fighter as well as a trainer, said he spotted the hockey player in LaBelle his first day in the gym.

“Just by the way he attacked — I’m sure he’s had his share of scuffles,” said Cobbs, 37, who has trained eight fighters, a half-dozen of them women, for Haymakers bouts. “He was more like a street fighter when he came to me. He had the fight, and that’s all that matters.”

A good piece of that persistence wasn’t learned in the rink, but literally by accident, when in 2010 LaBelle cracked up his high-powered motorcycle, a Honda CBR 900, just south of the city.

The bike, he said, was torn into three pieces. He spent a month recovering at Boston Medical Center, fractures to his lower left leg so extensive that doctors braced him for the possibility that they might have to amputate it at the left knee. The leg was saved, and it took LaBelle nearly two years of rehab and therapy to get back near 100 percent.

Nerve damage in the leg and foot, however, restrict his range of motion and make it difficult for him to determine if the foot — the lead foot for a righthanded boxer — is planted before his punch. During drills one night recently in Foxborough, Cobbs repeatedly had to remind LaBelle to “to find your foot! . . . find your foot!” and assured him when it was down.

Advertisement

“That’s been a battle, for sure,” LaBelle said. “When I first started this, it’s what made me think I’d try to be a lefty, keep that foot back and lead with my right. But Kevin convinced me, no, that’s just going to get me messed up.”

Come fight night, Cobbs will be in LaBelle’s corner, and wife Talia will be rooting him on from the crowd. Their two daughters, Serenity (10) and Isabella (4) are too young to be admitted.

If he’s sure he can keep it secure all night, LaBelle will carry his dad’s Bible to the ring, the one with passages his dad circled in the final months when cancer closed in, telling Gus to keep the good book’s words in mind.

“He told me I didn’t have to read them every day, but I felt I needed them,” he said. “It can be once a week, twice a week, whenever. Prayers help.”

The fight against cancer continues. Money helps. Prayers help. All fighters, big and small, aid the cause.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.