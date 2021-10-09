A spot on the postseason roster for this series was not assured until shortly before the Wednesday morning deadline for roster submissions.

After missing the AL Wild Card Game and first game of this series after spraining his left ankle stepping on second base in the final game of the regular season on Sunday, Martinez’ availability had been a subject of rampant conjecture since the Red Sox clinched a playoff berth.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — J.D. Martinez flipped the script about his ailing ankle from a soap opera into a rock opera Friday night, slugging the go-ahead three-run home run, one of his four hits in the Red Sox’ one-sided 14-6 slugfest against the Rays in Game 2 of the Division Series.

He was a no-go for Game 1, and his availability for Friday night’s Game 2 was up in the air until 1:15 before first pitch, when the Red Sox finally inked his name into the No. 6 spot.

Martinez knew everyone was not so patiently waiting on him to say if he was a go or not, especially his manager, Alex Cora.

”I hate to say I am because if I’m not, then what’s going to happen if I go in there, first at-bat, and it bites when I swing?” said Martinez. “It’s my front foot, so when I land, I kind of roll into it. What’s going to happen?”

The decision came down to batting practice before Game 2, because he felt pretty good but not really good after batting practice before Game 1.

”Yesterday I didn’t feel it,” said Martinez. “I told [Cora], I said, ‘I got like a putter and an iron today with my golf swing, the driver and the 3-wood is not in the bag today.’

“Today in BP, it felt a lot better. I was able to, like, swing and actually get into my front foot. So I told him ‘Let’s do it.’ I feel a lot more confident with it. I didn’t feel that yesterday.”

Cora, of course, was thrilled Martinez found a suitable club in his golf bag late Friday afternoon.

”Credit to the medical staff, they’ve been relentless since Sunday,” Cora said. “Of course, J.D., he worked hard to get to this point, and during BP, he was in between. He wasn’t sure, and he took one round, and he took off, and he was, like, ‘Hey, Jefe [boss], let’s go.’ I’m like, “OK, perfect, let’s go.”

After his first at-bat — an opposite-field single — the outlook on his hitting fitness was beginning to brighten.

Martinez flew out to right field in his next at-bat, but his big blow came in the Red Sox’ turnaround fifth inning. Having narrowed the lead to 5-4 in the fourth inning, Kiké Hernández (five hits) led off the fifth inning with the game-tying home run.

With two on and one out, Martinez’s turn came up against Rays reliever Matt Wisler, and he did not waste it. His home run sailed over the center field fence and brought half the Red Sox roster out of the dugout to hop, skip and jump on the artificial turf while Martinez slowly, with a smile on his face, rounded the bases.

Martinez was a little amazed with himself for being able to harness his mechanics and power after his four-day layoff.

”I think the adrenaline takes over, you know?” said Martinez. “Honestly, I was kind of surprised that my timing was where it was because I was four, five days off and going out there and facing guys throwing 98.

“But that’s where I think the situation and the adrenaline and the game and the fans kind of just take over and, you know, you just get caught up in the moment really.”

Martinez said the medical staff told him that if this were the regular season, he would have landed on the 10-day disabled list.

”But it’s the playoffs, you know? You only get one chance at this.”

Actually, Martinez got five chances Friday night. He hit on four of them.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.