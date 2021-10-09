The Raiders (3-2) clamped down on defense after that drive, and at the end of the first quarter sacked LeBlanc, leading to a short field for Wellesley. Two short passes by junior captain Vincent Ferrara set up a 4-yard touchdown run by classmate and captain Jacob Parker, tying the game 8-8.

The Redhawks (4-1) came out of the gate firing, as they forced a punt on the Raiders’ first possession, then scored on a two-play drive with an 11-yard rush by senior captain Jake Adelmann and a 39-yard pass from senior Colby LeBlanc to senior captain Jayson Little.

The crowd was in full force for Saturday afternoon football as Wellesley fought hard to tie the game before the half, but quieted as Natick pulled away in the third quarter to take the 42-21 win, its first this season in Bay State Conference play.

Advertisement

Natick took control in the third, scoring a touchdown on its first drive of the second half, a 9-yard pass from LeBlanc to senior David Seiche. Adelmann intercepted Ferrara and returned it to the Wellesley 1-yard line on the next possession, and senior Nizayah Montas punched it in for the Redhawks.

“I saw the quarterback’s eyes go across to the slant,” Adelmann said. “We’d been practicing against the slant all week. I was able to hide under the line, quarterback didn’t see me, picked it off.”

Natick tacked on another touchdown early in the fourth, as Adelmann completed a Natick drive with an exclamation point, a 14-yard rush, diving into the end zone for the score. The Raiders drove for a touchdown on the next drive, with Vincent Ferrara finding his classmate and brother Xavier Ferrara, for a 14-yard touchdown. Adelmann responded, breaking off a 41-yard touchdown run on the second play of Natick’s ensuing drive.

“We did a better job securing the A-gaps [in the second half], they were getting penetrations,” Natick coach Mark Mortarelli said. “We wanted to mix run and pass, we were patient and it paid off.”

Advertisement

Parker rushed for another touchdown, and Adelmann added his third of the day, as the Redhawks capped off a big victory.

Montas and Adelmann each rushed for more than 100 yards. In addition to his three touchdowns, Adelmann almost added a fourth on his interception, and blocked an extra point attempt.

“This is how Jake [Adelmann] plays, he plays tough, runs the ball tough, and blocked a kick today,” Mortarelli said. “We’re pretty spoiled so we expect it from [him].”

LeBlanc and Vincent Ferrara each threw for a pair of touchdowns. Senior Carlos Giron had a huge game on defense for Wellesley, breaking up two passes in the end zone on the same drive, breaking up a third deep pass near the end zone, and then finally intercepting LeBlanc a few drives later.

“It’s always a great game,” Adelmann said. “We love Wellesley in all respects, but greatest feeling ever beating them at Wellesley.”

Arlington 22, Lexington 14 — Junior Marcues Jean-Jacques took a pick-6 95 yards for a score, hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jake Schiano, and had another interception to propel the Spy Ponders (2-2) to the Middlesex League win.

BB&N 34, Thayer 12 — Senior Shane Hanafin was 13-of-18 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns for the host Knights (3-0) including a 14-yard strike to his brother, Ronan, a junior. Tom Porell also caught a 4-yard touchdown as part of his seven-catch, 122-yard day in the Independent School League matchup.

Advertisement

Governor’s Academy 49, Brooks 27 — Tristan Aboud threw touchdowns of 17 and 30 yards, and rushed for scores of 6 and 11 yards for the Governors (2-1) in ISL action. Michael Wolfendale threw for 420 yards for Brooks (0-3), a single-game school record.

Hamilton-Wenham 35, Lynnfield 8 — Chris Domoracki ran for three touchdowns and led the Generals (4-1) in tackles to propel the visitors to the Cape Ann League win. Luke Domoracki also returned an interception for a touchdown, and John Ertel found Markus Nordin for a 40-yard passing touchdown in an explosive 21-point second quarter.

Manchester Essex 15, KIPP Academy 8 — Rushing touchdowns from Henry Otterbein (5 yards) and AJ Palazolla (19 yards) helped the Hornets to upend the host Panthers in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference contest. Cian Brennock drilled a 20-yard field goal for Manchester Essex (5-0).

Marshfield 34, Hingham 13 — The host Harbormen (3-2) struck first, but the Rams (4-1) ran off 34 unanswered points on the strength of a tremendous performance from Owen Masterson, who threw TD passes of 16, 53, and 50 yards and also scored on a 13-yard keeper in the Patriot League win.

Pingree 28, Tilton 6 — Hudson Weidman rushed for scores of 9 and 60 yards, and tossed touchdown passes of 58 and 10 yards for the host Highlanders (3-0).

Roxbury Latin 12, Groton 6 — Aiden Brooks connected with David Sullivan for a 45-yard touchdown and added another score on a 1-yard rush to help the Red Foxes (2-1) pick up the ISL win.

Advertisement

St. George’s 21, Rivers 14 — Garrett Gray scored two touchdowns, including the winner with 54 seconds, and picked off a pass to boost St. George’s to the ISL win.

Tabor 20, Belmont Hill 9 — Tim Bengtson threw touchdown passes of 10 and 17 yards for the host Seawolves (1-2) in the ISL victory.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.