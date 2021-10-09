“It feels amazing to go back out there fully healthy and kick some [butt],” Petrongolo said. “Our offense was clicking today.”

Now fully healthy, the 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound junior was sharp in Saturday’s rematch with the visiting Pioneers, tossing touchdowns to four different receivers as CM rolled to a 44-0 halftime lead and coasted to victory by the same score, with backups taking reps in the second half of their Catholic Conference opener.

In the spring, Catholic Memorial quarterback JC Petrongolo suffered a shoulder injury during the Knights’ opening win at St. John’s (Shrewsbury). His Fall II season was over.

Catholic Memorial (5-0) scored long touchdowns on its first two plays from scrimmage, with Carson Harwood bursting through a massive hole for an 80-yard touchdown, and junior Kole Osinubi taking a slant pass 73 yards for a touchdown.

The second-ranked Knights dominated in all phases. They blocked two punts — including one for a safety — and scored quickly after regaining possession deep in enemy territory, with Datrell Jones (9-yard run) and Matt Rios (5-yard reception) accounting for the next touchdowns.

Then Petrongolo (9 for 13, 174 passing yards, 4 TD, INT) hit Jaeden Skeete for a 27-yard touchdown and Mervens Amazan for a 23-yard score to put up 44 points just 18 minutes into the game.

After using linebacker Owen McGowan as an emergency quarterback during the Fall II season, CM coach John DiBiaso is happy to have his strong-armed junior back under center.

“It makes us a little more versatile, unpredictable,” DiBiaso said. “We can throw the ball, run the ball, which I always say is the key to a good offense if you can do both. We had six guys score today, so we distributed the ball well, JC did a good job. As they say, everybody’s happy.”

Aside from a collision on the sideline, all went well Saturday for coach John DiBiaso and Catholic Memorial. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The one close call for CM came when Osinubi (3 receptions, 92 yards) caught a 9-yard pass and got tackled into the CM sideline, sending DiBiaso stumbling. But his players held the 65-year-old coaching veteran up and prevented what could have been a rough fall on the stadium’s track.

“I didn’t go down, and did you see my [Heisman] pose?” DiBiaso quipped.

“I saw it coming, like it was in slow motion, but there was nowhere else to go. It happens, I’ve gone down before, I’ll go down again.”

Now CM will turn the page to a premier matchup next Friday at top-ranked St. John’s Prep (5-0), which is a rematch of the past two Division 1 Super Bowls.

Petrongolo made his varsity debut as a freshman at Glatz Field in October 2019, passing for 267 yards and four touchdowns to lead CM in a 34-32 win after starter Barrett Pratt went down with an injury. Now he’ll return to Danvers with a bevvy of weapons — and a couple years of experience — at his disposal.

“[This] was a big win, but we have bigger fish to fry,” Petrongolo said

“I can’t wait to go back [to Prep] and play against them again. I love playing against Prep, they’re a great team, so it’s going to be fun.”

Kole Osinubi is all smiles after Catholic Memorial's win. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff