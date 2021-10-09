After Cornell’s Scott Lees’s 33-yard field goal tied it at 10-all with 5:27 before the end of the third, on Harvard’s (4-0, 2-0 Ivy League) next play from scrimmage, Charlie Dean threw a 75-yard score to B.J. Watson.

After SK Howard ran for a 24-yard score to give Cornell a 7-3 lead with 4:30 left in the first quarter, Shampklin crashed in from a yard out to end a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly five minutes to start the second half.

Junior running back Aaron Shampklin ran for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Harvard beat Cornell, 24-10, on Saturday at Harvard Stadium.

Shampklin sealed it with a 35-yard scoring run with 1:47 left to play.

Richie Kenney threw for 196 yards for Cornell (0-4, 0-2).

Oklahoma 55, Texas 48 — Kennedy Brooks ran for 217 yards and two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 33-yard romp with 3 seconds left, as sixth-ranked Oklahoma beat No. 21 in Dallas in the Red River rivalry that will soon move to the Southeastern Conference.

The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) appeared to be trying to set up for a game-ending field goal when Brooks instead broke free for a sprint to the end zone to stun the sellout crowd at 92,100-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Oklahoma hadn’t led until Brooks had an 18-yard score with 7:10 left that made it 48-41. His rush was the first play from scrimmage after OU tied the game and kicked off to Xavier Worthy, who had the ball stripped away by Caleb Kelly.

Worthy did have nine catches for 261 yards and two scores, and his 31-yard TD catch tied the game with 1:23 left.

Texas (4-2, 2-1) had a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. The Longhorns, who had won three in a row since a loss to future SEC foe Arkansas in Week 2, had never lost when scoring at least 48 points.

The Sooners overcame a 21-point deficit, matching the second-largest comeback in program history.

Caleb Williams completed 15 of 24 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns after replacing Spencer Rattler, who had two turnovers in the first half that led to Texas touchdowns. Rattler did return to throw the tying 2-point conversion after Williams’ 52-yard TD pass to Marvin Mims with 7:25 left.

Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson, whose father played for Oklahoma, was 20-of-34 passing for 388 yards and five touchdowns. Bijan Robinson ran 20 times for 137 yards and an early touchdown.

Ohio State 66 , Maryland 17 — C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns passes as No. 7 Ohio State scored on nine straight possessions.

Stroud was 24 for 33 for 406 yards and threw two touchdown passes each to star wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson against a depleted Maryland secondary before taking a seat after three quarters.

Freshman TreVeyon Henderson, after managing just 17 yards rushing in the first half, finished with 102 and two touchdowns. He also caught a 26-yard TD pass in the first half for the Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten).

Master Teague also had a touchdown plunge as Ohio State beat Maryland (4-2, 1-2) for the seventh consecutive time.

Taulia Tagovailoa was 28 for 39 for 279 yards and two touchdowns for Maryland but threw two late picks.

