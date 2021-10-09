Those two Giants standouts summed up this year perfectly for the NL West champs: A brilliant performance by the young righthander supported by a veteran catcher who has shined on this big October stage so many times before.

Webb struck out 10 while working into the eighth inning, Buster Posey hit a two-run homer that held up, and the 107-win San Francisco Giants blanked defending World Series champion Los Angeles, 4-0, on Friday night in the opener of their NL Division Series.

Logan Webb pumped his fists as he set down a star-studded Dodgers lineup all game long, then raised his pitching hand in appreciation after a masterful postseason debut.

Webb credited Posey’s presence behind the plate in helping him excel. The 34-year-old also backed him on offense.

Tommy La Stella hit a pair of singles and played sparkling defense, getting things started by drawing a five-pitch walk from Walker Buehler in the bottom of the first. That set things up for Posey, who clobbered a 3-0 pitch into a water-spraying pillar above the right-field arcade with two outs in the first to send the orange-towel waving sellout crowd of 41,934 into a frenzy.

“The dang column kept me from a splash hit,” Posey cracked with a grin. No righthanded hitter has ever reached McCovey Cove.

Kris Bryant and Brandon Crawford also homered to back a combined five-hitter by Webb and a pair of relievers.

The century-old rivals finished with baseball’s two best records, the division coming down to the final day as the Dodgers wound up one game back with 106 wins, ending their run of eight consecutive West crowns.

That meant Los Angeles had to get by the Cardinals in the wild-card game Wednesday night then fly straight to the Bay Area, where a loud crowd packed Oracle Park.

“The energy today was awesome,” Webb said.

Webb waved his pitching hand walking off to a rousing ovation in the eighth after a two-out single by Mookie Betts. He didn’t walk a batter while outpitching Dodgers ace Buehler.

He joined just two other pitchers to ever win a postseason start with 10 or more strikeouts, no walks and no runs — Jake Arrieta for the Cubs on Oct. 7, 2015, against the Pirates and the Phillies’ Cliff Lee on Oct. 18, 2009, against the Dodgers.

Tyler Rogers relieved for the final out in the eighth and rookie Camilo Doval calmly worked the ninth.

The Dodgers sent 20-game winner Julio Urías, who hasn’t lost in 17 starts since June 21, to the mound for Game 2 late Saturday night opposite Giants All-Star right-hander Kevin Gausman.

Pirates dismiss Joey Cora as third-base coach

The Pittsburgh Pirates have dismissed third base coach Joey Cora after five seasons at the post, less than a week after they finished 61-101 and last in the NL Central.

“We would like to thank Joey for his passion for the job and his commitment in continuously helping our players grow as big leaguers,” said Pirates general manager Ben Cherington, Boston’s former GM. “Even though this was a difficult decision, we wanted to make it now out of respect for Joey so that it allows him to immediately be able to pursue other opportunities.”

The 56-year-old Cora, the older brother of Red Sox manager Alex Cora, was often criticized by Pittsburgh fans for aggressively waving runners home. The Pirates ranked among the major league leaders in outs made at the plate.

Cora, a second baseman for most of his 11 years in the big leagues and former bench coach for the Chicago White Sox and Miami, also worked with Pittsburgh infielders. The Pirates made just 70 errors this season, fewest in the majors.

White Sox turn to Dylan Cease with season on the line

Chicago will start Dylan Cease in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against Houston on Sunday, hoping he can help the AL Central champions avoid a sweep. The 25-year-old righthander tied Carlos Rodón for the team lead in wins, going 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts.

La Russa also said Rodón might pitch a potential Game 4 on Monday after being limited down the regular-season stretch because of shoulder soreness and fatigue. The lefthander and All-Star, 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA, has a history of arm and shoulder injuries, and threw just 28 innings the final two months of the regular season.

The AL West champion Astros outscored Chicago, 15-5, the first two games. Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Garcia will try to close out the series for Houston.