Hingham (10-0-1) was able to control the tempo and quell an an explosive attack for North (9-1) that was averaging nearly five goals per game.

Then, in the opening minute of second half, Sophie Reale converted a skillful strike, triggering a three-goal onslaught in a convincing 4-0 Patriot League victory for the third-ranked Harborwomen Saturday afternoon.

A first-half goal from Emily Gibbons had given the Hingham girls’ soccer team the lead against top-ranked Plymouth North.

“We were able to keep the ball the majority of the time and had a lot of the possession,” Hingham coach Sarah Dacey said. “We play as a team, and it showed today.”

Olivia Sharkansky added the third goal after finishing a cross from Gibbons, and captain Alex Higgins sealed the victory with a header from a Reale corner.

In addition to applauding her team’s back line, which helped preserve the shutout, Dacey emphasized the importance of Riley Cotter’s play as a defensive midfielder, with the senior consistently winning 50/50 balls to help Hingham maintain its command over the ball.

Dacey said the team is already focused on its next opponent, Silver Lake, in the midst of a grueling Patriot League schedule. In their last six games, the Harborwomen have shut out their opponent five times, winning by an average of six goals. Hingham has a talented group, and Dacey knows it.

“Every single player on this team cares about each other and wants the best for each other,” Dacey said. “It’s starting to show in a number of different ways.”

Bishop Feehan 1, Austin Prep 0 — Senior Annie Pearl potted the lone goal to propel the second-ranked Shamrocks (8-1-1) over the fifth-ranked Cougars for the Catholic Central win.

Cardinal Spellman 1, Brockton 0 — Sophomore Mary Heffernan finished a cross from junior Marina Duffy with 10 minutes left to lift the host Cardinals (5-4-2) to the nonleague win.

Field hockey

Andover 6, Shrewsbury 0 — Eight players registered a point for the fifth-ranked Golden Warriors (9-0-1) in the nonleague win, including three-point games from juniors Emma Reilly (2 goals, assist) and Rose MacLean (goal, 2 assists).

Brooks 2, Middlesex 1 — Lucy and Mary Adams both scored in the tight Independent School League road win for Brooks (5-2). Lucy — a Brown-bound senior — scored unassisted just before the half and then her sister Mary — a freshman — scored in the third quarter off an assist from Brooke Rogers.

Hingham 5, Marshfield 2 — Kenzie and Kyle Wilson netted two goals apiece for the No. 14 Harborwomen (9-1-1) in the Patriot League win.

Tabor 3, Thayer 0 — Kayla McGaffigan (goal, 2 assists), Sydney Aitkenhead (goal, assist) and Juliette Piersol (goal) powered the Seawolves (6-2) to the ISL victory.

Watertown 2, Winchester 1 — In a 1-1 game in the fourth quarter, sophomore Molly Driscoll corralled a rebound off a penalty corner and put it past the Winchester goalie to keep the eighth-ranked Raiders unbeaten at 10-0.

Boys’ soccer

BC High 2, Boston Latin 0 — Senior captain Malcolm Flaherty’s goal helped propel the Eagles (8-3-1) to the nonleague win.

Hingham 1, Marshfield 0 — Aidan Brazel had the lone goal in the Patriot League win for the sixth-ranked Harbormen (11-0).

O’Bryant 3, Madison Park 0 — Seniors Kristian Dhamo (2 goals) and Elias Fontes (goal) led the offense for the host Tigers (4-6-1).

Shawsheen 4, Whittier 0 — Senior captain Jeremy Perez (2 goals, assist) and junior Joe Woodward (goal, assist) were instrumental in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win for the host Rams (3-2-4).

Somerville 3, Haverhill 0 — Freshman Gabriel Reis scored his first goal of the season for the visiting Highlanders (3-5-2) in their Greater Boston League win.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 2, Central Catholic 0 — Ben Saro and Shane Fonseca each scored for the Pioneers (8-2-3).

St. John’s Prep 0, Revere 0 — Joey Waterman recorded four saves for St. John’s Prep (6-2-3) in earning his sixth shutout of the season for the hosts.

Thayer 3, Tabor 0 — Two goals from senior captain Jackson Palladino and one from junior Brady Monturio powered the visiting Tigers (4-3) to the ISL victory.

Wayland 2, North Reading 0 — Senior Andrew Zhao scored twice in the second half with assists from senior Jackson Dresens and junior Luke Caples to help the visiting Warriors improve to 4-1-4.

Girls’ volleyball

BB&N 3, Governor’s Academy 0 — Juniors Kate Jiang (10 kills) and Madera Longstreet-Lipton (9 kills) paced the Knights (9-0) to the ISL victory.

Bishop Stang 3, St. Mary’s 0 — Alee Braga (ace, kill, 20 assists) and Mae Lima (2 aces, 12 kills) led the host Spartans (5-6) to the straight set victory in Catholic Central League action.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.