Brown did not practice during Week 2 but returned in a limited capacity during Weeks 3 and 4. There was optimism he would return to action, given that the team did not initially place him on IR. But Brown was unable to progress, missing all practices this past week.

Brown has played just seven offensive snaps this season, all on New England’s opening drive in the season opener. He exited the game with a calf injury and never returned.

HOUSTON — The Patriots placed starting right tackle Trent Brown on injured reserve Saturday, which means he will miss at least the next three games.

Asked at the end of September for an update on Brown’s health, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo did not have any information.

“There’d be a million other people that you need to ask that question to, but I appreciate you asking,” Bricillo said.

In Brown’s absence, the Patriots have used a combination of tackles Justin Herron and Yasir Durant. Both have had their share of struggles, though the offensive line as a whole needs to do a better job of protecting rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Through four games, Jones has been hit 34 times — 10 of which are sacks — and has been hit on 19.5 percent of his dropbacks.

“I think there’s a lot of moving parts when it comes to protections,” Bricillo said. “It’s not any one area. I think we as a group need to improve — and I mean as a group, as an offensive unit, not just the offensive line.”

The Patriots also will be without right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), left tackle Isaiah Wynn (COVID-19 list), and left guard Michael Onwenu (COVID-19 list) against the Texans Sunday.

