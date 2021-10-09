The Patriots could turn to Joejuan Williams , who was a healthy scratch in Week 4. Safety Myles Bryant was elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Rookie cornerback Shaun Wade is unavailable with a concussion.

Mills (hamstring) and Perkins (ankle) were limited in practice all week before initially being listed as questionable. Mills has started at cornerback, opposite J.C. Jackson , for New England’s first four games, logging 12 tackles. Perkins has yet to make his debut.

HOUSTON — The Patriots downgraded defensive back Jalen Mills and rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins to out for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

The Patriots already ruled out right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen). Left guard Michael Onwenu and left tackle Isaiah Wynn remain on the COVID-19 list, making center David Andrews the only available starting offensive lineman.

From the 53-man roster, the Patriots have lineman Ted Karras, Justin Herron, Yasir Durant, and Yodny Cajuste as replacements.

The team will also have three reinforcements from the practice squad: center James Ferentz as a COVID-19 replacement, and guards Alex Redmond and William Sherman as standard temporary elevations. If they play, Redmond and Sherman would be making their Patriot debuts.

Southern route

No matter how much the Texans try to say they are not “Patriots South,” the nickname is quite fitting after a quick glance at Houston’s roster and front office.

General manager Nick Caserio — who was with the Patriots for two decades, primarily as the team’s director of player personnel — is now running the show. Jack Easterby, formerly New England’s character coach, is the vice president of football operations.

Romeo Crennel, who had two stints on the Patriots’ coaching staff, has stepped into his new role as senior adviser for football performance this season. Crennel was Houston’s interim coach last season after Bill O’Brien, another ex-Patriot, was fired.

The roster is also extensive with New England ties.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola, now in his 13th NFL season and first with the Texans, was a key postseason contributor, catching 57 passes for 709 yards and six touchdowns during five seasons in New England.

In Super Bowl LI, Amendola caught a 6-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter as part of New England’s historic comeback. In Super Bowl LI, Amendola was the team’s leading receiver with 152 yards on eight receptions. touchdowns.

As a Texan, Amendola appeared in two games — catching all six of targets for 43 yards — before missing two games with a thigh injury. He was limited in practice this week and is listed as questionable.

Fellow wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who spent the 2017 season in New England, is by far Houston’s leading receiver. Last season, his first as a Texan, Cooks topped 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth time in his eight-year career. This season, he is off to another strong start, with 369 yards on 28 receptions.

Former teammate Jackson, who will be matched up against Cooks, said he’ll be ready to “put the wheels on” come Sunday. Jackson stressed the importance of being physical to slow down Cooks, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds.

“The guy’s fast,” Jackson said Thursday. “He can get past the defense if you let him.”

Other former Patriots include running back Rex Burkhead, who will miss Sunday’s game with a hip injury; offensive tackle Marcus Cannon; defensive back Terrence Brooks; linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill; and defensive end Derek Rivers.

Cannon (fifth round, 2011), Grugier-Hill (sixth round, 2016), and Rivers (third round, 2017) were drafted by the Patriots.

Just two Patriots have played for the Texans: quarterback Brian Hoyer in 2015 and offensive lineman Ferentz from 2014-15.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.