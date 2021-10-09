“We’ll see how it goes [Sunday], and then we decide what we do in Game 4,” Cora said.

Manager Alex Cora said Saturday afternoon that Nick Pivetta would likely start Game 4, but that could change. Eduardo Rodriguez would also be available to start. Maybe Chris Sale , too.

The Game 3 matchup against the Rays on Sunday is perhaps a must-win for the Red Sox, considering all the unknown that follows.

This is the nature of the postseason, the nature Cora has embraced as manager. Much of it requires thinking on the fly. Yet it’s also a result of the starters lasting just 2⅔ innings in the first two games of the American League Division Series.

What is certain is the series has shifted back to Fenway, and the Red Sox are guaranteed two games after a split in St. Petersburg.

They will have Nate Eovaldi on the mound Sunday, a key piece to their success this season. Eovaldi carried that into the postseason, silencing the Yankees in the Wild Card Game for 5⅓ innings. He yielded just a run while striking out eight, putting his postseason ERA at 1.63 in 27⅔ innings of work.

With all the moving parts, the Sox will need Eovaldi to steady the course again.

“I love it. It’s my favorite time of the year,” Eovaldi said. “For us to be in this situation, we’ve had to fight and battle the whole time to be able to get here . . . We’ve had a lot of guys step up to be able to help us out, and I want to be able to continue that and help the team any way I can.

“I love pitching in these moments and against teams like the Rays. It’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to be fun.”

Eovaldi pitched well against the Rays this season, with a 2.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26⅓ innings. His former manager, Kevin Cash, isn’t surprised.

“I’m happy for Nate,” the Rays manager said. “Look, he’s a power pitcher. I think he’s evolved here over the last couple seasons, being able to use the cutter, the curveball, the split a little bit more. He’s learned about himself. The adjustments he makes from start to start.”

No relief for Chris Sale

Cora said Sale would not be an option out of the bullpen despite his underwhelming performance in Game 2. The Rays battered Sale for five runs Friday, including a Jordan Luplow grand slam.

Sale lasted just an inning and struggled — as he did all season — to get out righthanders. Five of the seven he faced reached base.

“Keep working. We’ve got to work. There’s a lot of people looking at videos, from now and a few years ago and all of that,” Cora said. “He’s the first one to admit it, he needs to be better, and he’s working at it. We’ll get him right, and he’ll be ready for whenever we need him.”

Lineup sticking with its 6-pack

Cora said that J.D. Martinez, who had a bad ankle coming into Game 2, felt good after going 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs from the No. 6 hole.

“He hit sixth out of necessity, because I didn’t want to hit him in the middle of the lineup and then take him out because he got hurt or he wasn’t able to continue,” Cora said. “I loved it. I thought about it this morning, and I’m like, that’s pretty good right there. That’s good balance, a bunch of athletes in front of him, guys that they’re getting on base at a high rate, including Alex [Verdugo], who’s been amazing against righties throughout the season.”

When a righthander is on the mound, Cora said he will keep the top six of the lineup as it was Friday: Kyle Schwarber, Kiké Hernández, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Verdugo, and Martinez.

Programming note

Reminder: Game 3 begins at 4:07 p.m. Sunday and will air exclusively on MLB Network. Fortunately, it shouldn’t be difficult to find: MLB Network is offering a free preview through Oct. 15 on several distributors. Those include Comcast (Xfinity), Altice (Optimum), Cox Communications, DirecTV, Dish Network, Dish Sling, RCN, and Verizon Fios. Check the listings on your subscribed service. YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV stream, and Dish Sling TV all carry MLB Network, which has aired exclusive Division Series games for 10 years. The last one involving the Red Sox was Game 1 against the Astros in 2017 . . . In five appearances, three starts, Drew Rasmussen has a 2.30 ERA against the Red Sox this season. “There are no surprises. There are no secrets on either end. So it comes down to execution,” Tampa’s Game 3 starter said. “I’d be shocked if their game plan against me or my game plan against them changes a whole lot from what we’ve done over the past couple of outings. So it’s going to be a dogfight [Sunday]. We already know that. It’s a quality team, and at the end of the day, it just comes down to executing.” Rasmussen averages 97.1 miles per hour on his four-seam fastball. He throws his heater in conjunction with a changeup, slider, and curveball. Opponents hit .221 against his four-seamer, and .159 against his slider . . . Gates at Fenway will open at 2:07 p.m., with the pregame ceremony at 3:40 p.m. Both teams will be introduced, and the national anthem performed by postseason regular Michelle Brooks-Thompson of Springfield. There will be a flyover by a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Maine National Guard’s 101st Air Refueling Wing flown by the 132nd Air Refueling Squadron . . . The Red Sox might wear their City Connect yellow and blue jerseys Monday in honor of the Boston Marathon. “Whatever we wear that day, it’s going to be a special day anyways, and we know what it means for everybody here,” Cora said.

Chad Finn and Peter Abraham of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.