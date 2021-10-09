AMHERST — Ellis Merriweather carried 39 times for 171 yards and scored two touchdowns and the University of Massachusetts ground out a 27-13 win over UConn in a battle of previously winless Bowl Subdivision independents on Saturday at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
Fans stormed the field after the victory, UMass’ first since September of 2019, a string of 16 straight losses.
“Huge team win for us. I’m happy for our players, more than anything else,” UMass coach Walt Bell said. “Everything they’ve been through, it’s been a long time for these guys. In 2019 we had 52 scholarship players and traveled 49 to our last game. We only had 65 players on the entire team and didn’t even have scouts to practice against a year ago for our games.
Advertisement
“Everything those guys have been through from an adversity standpoint, incredibly excited for them. Great win.”
[Glass Shatters]#Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/Pf67wqbuav— UMass Football (@UMassFootball) October 9, 2021
Merriweather carried on 10 of the 12 plays on the Minutemen’s opening drive, punching in from the 9-yard line to make it 7-0, but the Huskies came back to take a 10-7 lead on a 34-yard Steven Krajewski-to-Keelan Marion touchdown pass and 38-yard Joe McFadden field goal.
Cameron Carson kicked a pair of second-half field goals to put UMass back in front, 13-10 and Merriweather and Zamar Wise each ran for second-half touchdowns to put the game away.
The Minutemen (1-5) ran for 247 yards and Brady Olson added 162 yards on 10-of-22 passing.
Krajewski was 13-of-24 passing for the Huskies (0-7), but was picked off twice. Nathan Carter carried 20 times for 136 of UConn’s 163 yards rushing.