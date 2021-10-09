AMHERST — Ellis Merriweather carried 39 times for 171 yards and scored two touchdowns and the University of Massachusetts ground out a 27-13 win over UConn in a battle of previously winless Bowl Subdivision independents on Saturday at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Fans stormed the field after the victory, UMass’ first since September of 2019, a string of 16 straight losses.

“Huge team win for us. I’m happy for our players, more than anything else,” UMass coach Walt Bell said. “Everything they’ve been through, it’s been a long time for these guys. In 2019 we had 52 scholarship players and traveled 49 to our last game. We only had 65 players on the entire team and didn’t even have scouts to practice against a year ago for our games.